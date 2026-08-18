Posted in: Shudder, TV | Tagged: The Creep Tapes

The Creep Tapes 3 Trailer: Peachfuzz Has More Tapes For You to See

Returning on September 15th, here's the official trailer for Shudder and writers/EP Mark Duplass and Patrick Brice's The Creep Tapes 3.

Article Summary The Creep Tapes 3 gets an official trailer ahead of its September 15 return, with a two-episode premiere on Shudder and AMC+.

Mark Duplass and Patrick Brice bring back Peachfuzz for six new found-footage nightmares from the killer’s secret vault.

The Creep Tapes Season 3 teases bizarre victims, escalating danger, and the killer’s most socially awkward horrors yet.

Episode titles and plot teases reveal rockstars, stalkers, private planes, hidden roommates, and a deadly new kid in town.

Earlier this month, Shudder released our best look yet at what's to come with the third season of writers/executive producers Mark Duplass and Patrick Brice's The Creep Tapes (aka, The Creep Tapes 3) – until today, that is. Set for a two-episode debut on the horror streaming service (and AMC+) on Tuesday, September 15th, we've got an official trailer and a rundown of the season's episodes waiting for you below:

The third season continues to expose a collection of videotapes from the secret vault of the world's deadliest and most socially uncomfortable serial killer (Duplass). Unfortunately, as the tape rolls, the killer's questionable intentions surface with his increasingly odd behavior, and the victims will learn they may have made a deadly mistake. The six-episode season features guest stars including Kate Siegel (Carrie), Nic Hamilton (IT), Elliott Fulham (Terrifier 2, Terrifier 3), and Duplass' daughter, Ora Duplass (Coven Academy), who will star in a throwback episode.

Episode 301: "CRYSTAL" – A washed-up rockstar tries to reclaim his former glory through the production of a salacious video. Guest Stars: Katie Siegel, Benjamin Kasulke

Episode 302: "MO" – A local New Yorker is stalked by an unwanted suitor through the five boroughs. Guest Stars: James Earl, Chris Gethard, Annie Henk, John Baker

Episode 303: "ANISHA" – A journalist meets a mysterious businessman on a private plane with the hope of landing a bombshell interview. Guest Stars: Rehka Shankar, Jeffrey Self, Jeff Barnett, David Nordstrom

Episode 304: "NOBODY"- They say inside you are two wolves, sometimes it's just one.

Episode 305: "GREG" – Someone has been secretly living alongside Greg in his apartment for 6 days. Guest Star: Nic Hamilton

Episode 306: "JODY + BRIE"- A quiet evening between two friends is interrupted by the new kid in town. Guest Stars: Ora Duplass, Elliott Fullman

Shudder's The Creep Tapes 3 is produced by Duplass Brothers Productions and Shudder. Executive producers include series star Duplass and Brice, who both also serve as co-writers, with Brice directing all episodes. Additional executive producers include Mel Eslyn, Jay Duplass, and Chris Donlon, while Shuli Harel serves as co-executive producer, and John Baker serves as a producer.

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