Posted in: Shudder, TV | Tagged: The Creep Tapes

The Creep Tapes 3 Will Be Exposed This September on Shudder

Check out an early look at writers/EPs Mark Duplass and Patrick Brice's The Creep Tapes 3, arriving on Shudder and AMC+ on September 15th.

Article Summary The Creep Tapes 3 premieres September 15 on Shudder and AMC+ with a two-episode debut to launch the season.

Mark Duplass and Patrick Brice return for The Creep Tapes 3, unveiling six new deadly and deeply awkward stories.

The new season again opens the killer’s secret vault, where each videotape reveals twisted behavior and fatal mistakes.

The Creep Tapes 3 guest lineup includes Kate Siegel, Nic Hamilton, Elliott Fulham, and Ora Duplass.

As far as we're concerned, the Halloween season kicked in on August 1st, and we're glad to see that Shudder and writers/executive producers Mark Duplass & Patrick Brice feel the same way. Earlier today, they released key art and episode details for the upcoming third season, The Creep Tapes 3, set for a two-episode debut on the horror streaming service (and AMC+) on Tuesday, September 15th. The third season continues to expose a collection of videotapes from the secret vault of the world's deadliest and most socially uncomfortable serial killer (Duplass). Unfortunately, as the tape rolls, the killer's questionable intentions surface with his increasingly odd behavior, and the victims will learn they may have made a deadly mistake. The six-episode season features guest stars including Kate Siegel (Carrie), Nic Hamilton (IT), Elliott Fulham (Terrifier 2, Terrifier 3), and Duplass' daughter, Ora Duplass (Coven Academy), who will star in a throwback episode. Here's a look at the official key art that was released, followed by an overview of the season's six episodes:

Episode 301: "CRYSTAL" – A washed-up rockstar tries to reclaim his former glory through the production of a salacious video. Guest Stars: Katie Siegel, Benjamin Kasulke

Episode 302: "MO" – A local New Yorker is stalked by an unwanted suitor through the five boroughs. Guest Stars: James Earl, Chris Gethard, Annie Henk, John Baker

Episode 303: "ANISHA" – A journalist meets a mysterious businessman on a private plane with the hope of landing a bombshell interview. Guest Stars: Rehka Shankar, Jeffrey Self, Jeff Barnett, David Nordstrom

Episode 304: "NOBODY"- They say inside you are two wolves, sometimes it's just one.

Episode 305: "GREG" – Someone has been secretly living alongside Greg in his apartment for 6 days. Guest Star: Nic Hamilton

Episode 306: "JODY + BRIE"- A quiet evening between two friends is interrupted by the new kid in town. Guest Stars: Ora Duplass, Elliott Fullman

Shudder's The Creep Tapes 3 is produced by Duplass Brothers Productions and Shudder. Executive producers include series star Duplass and Brice, who both also serve as co-writers, with Brice directing all episodes. Additional executive producers include Mel Eslyn, Jay Duplass, and Chris Donlon, while Shuli Harel serves as co-executive producer, and John Baker serves as a producer.

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