Posted in: Shudder, TV | Tagged: The Creep Tapes

The Creep Tapes: Duplass & Brice on Planning Season 3, Future & More

The Creep Tapes creators Mark Duplass and Patrick Brice on planning Season 3, working with Shudder, the film franchise's future, and more.

Shudder has been a blessing for horror creatives and fans all over as a dedicated platform for the genre, and it has become the perfect opportunity for the Creep franchise creators, Mark Duplass and Patrick Brice, to expand beyond the 2015 and 2017 films into TV with The Creep Tapes. Premiering in 2024, the TV series features various subjects, with episode titles reflecting them, and each six-episode season also has the duo on-screen, as Duplass plays multiple roles and Brice plays Aaron, which ties into the lore of the previous films. Season one featured notable guest stars like Josh Fadem, Josh Ruben, and Krista Fairchild, and season two featured David Dastmalchian, Desean Terry, Robert Longstreet, and Timm Sharp. The third season featured guest stars Kate Siegel, Nic Hamilton, Elliott Fullam, and Ora Duplass. Duplass and Brice spoke to Bleeding Cool about what they wanted to accomplish in season three, the advantages of taking the franchise to TV, how they're planning the third Creep film, assembling the guest cast, and working with Shudder.

The Creep Tapes Creators Mark Duplass and Patrick Brice on Planning Season 3, Guest Stars & More

Bleeding Cool: What goals did you want to establish this third season of 'The Creep Tapes?'

Duplass: We like pushing the strange and pushing the weird, and I would say pushing the awkward as far as we can. If audiences have reflected anything back to us, it's that whenever we take a big swing and try something super strange, they love it. That was part of the fun of this season. We liked the idea of getting out of the cabin a little bit and expanding New York City, expanding being up at 30,000 feet in a private plane, bringing in some of that VHS aesthetic was really fun for us, and calling back to what I felt like when I had that camera when I was 16. Yeah, that was part of it.

Brice: I think making sure we're not repeating ourselves in any way, and trying to find ourselves in situations that feel creatively challenging and new with the show.

You obviously started the TV series from the previous two films. What would you say is the biggest advantage of presenting The Creep Tapes as a TV series? What do you miss about making it as a film? Is there a benefit to the film format?

Duplass: Yeah, it's a good question. I think pragmatically speaking, 'The Creep Tapes' fits really well into our busy lives, because we can make an episode every two or three days that we have free, right? We find that, "Oh guys, we got a weekend free, let's go rent an Airbnb and do it," and it's much easier to put together the sort of 20-to-25-minute version of the story than it is to put the feature. It's extremely difficult to maintain that narrative propulsion and momentum over the course of 80 minutes or 77, I guess? That's not really where we end up, but I would say we have our eye on eventually making a 'Creep 3' once we come up with the with the right idea. When I look back at the original film, the slow-burning tension that you have with that longer running time is something that we like a lot and look forward to once we figure out a way to make a movie that works.

Brice: I think the format of the show also really does a great job in preventing burnout, because we don't shoot every episode back to back and we have these breaks where we can go back to our families, our normal lives, and our other work to decompress, and then it ends up being this like fun thing that we look forward to doing with each other that way.

Would you be open to the idea of having the third film become like an anthology, put a few episodes together, and surround it with a prevalent theme?

Duplass: I think we are open to absolutely everything when it comes to 'Creep,' because if we have learned one thing, it's that when we use our beginner's mind, we stumble into this thing, use our instincts, and go with where the fun and weird are. That's when audiences reflect on us that they're the happiest, and that's when we have the most fun together, so we have talked about everything from audio podcasts and comic books to the stage musical version [Brice laughs]. It's all in conversation.

Brice: It's on the table.

What went into getting the cast together for this season?

Brice: We have a running document with every idea for 'Creep' that we've ever had, essentially, so we go back into that and see what works and what doesn't make sense. Sometimes, we'll maybe shoot a couple episodes, and suddenly, a new idea will appear. One of the things that's great about shooting the show the way that we do is we also have this group of actors to choose from, whether it's friends or people we've always admired and wanted to work with, or people we knew who were like fans of the show. Sometimes, we've written a character, and we're like, "We know the guy who's the perfect one to do it," so for this season, we had an episode, or in our "Mo" episode (302), Mark had previously worked with James Earl on our show 'Room 104,' and he was someone that we were able to just call and say, "Hey, come do this with us." Kate Siegel is another person who we knew; she and her husband, Mike Flanagan, are fans of the show, and we've been friendly, but never had the experience of getting to work together. That's one of the things that's fun about it: we get to bring these people who we admire into the family and play together for a couple of days.

I like the concept of episode two in general; it's not so much an off-the-wall concept of getting stalked by a random stranger that could happen in real life. Was there any episode concept that you had to retool and go to the drawing board and reconceptualize? Was there an episode that you weren't sure about initially, but worked out better than expected?

Duplass: That's a good question. We have episodes that we have fully written that we planned on making that we had to jettison as we started to put together the right grouping of six, because we see it like making a little record, like we wanted to pace out well and work as a binge. We've also had other episodes that we've written that we really like, but we said, "Oh God, you know what? The actor we want is not available this time, so let's wait till the next season." We've also had weather-dependent episodes that were problematic. We've been really wanting to do this Pam [Anderson] and Tommy Lee sex tape episode for a while, but it's really hard to get access to the right kind of boat on the right kind of temperature in the right season. That one's been lingering for a little while, and then, frankly, there are some we write that we get excited about, and we're like, "This is just too expensive, where it's not going to make sense for us to do. We're going to hog the budget for the whole season."

Brice: But there's also been ones where things that we can't control, like weather, have forced us to pivot in ways that were really beautiful. The first episode of the first season, 'Mike,' it snowed halfway through the making of that episode, and we just wrote that into the episode and made it part of the episode that this character was snowed in. It ended up being this literal gift from God to make that episode work even better than it possibly could have.

What's it like having Shudder as a creative partner on this, and were there any subjects that felt creatively taboo, or did you have complete autonomy?

Duplass: Shudder is the ideal partner for a show like this, because they support us wholeheartedly and they let us do whatever we want creatively. They've never once said, "Really? [Brice laughs] You're going to do that?" They said, "Just go for it and lean into it," and then we hand them over these batches of six-banana episodes, and they get behind us every time. We have been really blessed to have Shudder and their fan base in particular, because they're such loyal fans. We've gone to a couple of fan conventions, and they've really come and shown us that they appreciate what we're doing. They want us to be as weird as we want to be.

Brice: Sometimes, I feel like we're the weird teenager who has a special interest that the parents don't necessarily understand [Duplass laughs] or are completely supportive of, so I feel nothing but unconditional love from them.

Duplass: Yeah, the kid who has a real, like, heavy slime habit, and they just keep letting us do it.

Brice: Yeah.

The first two episodes of season three of The Creep Tapes are available on Shudder, with two new episodes premiering on Tuesdays through September 29th.

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