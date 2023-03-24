The Daily Show Reveals Correspondents & Contributors Hosting Lineup Beginning April 3rd, The Daily Show correspondents & contributors take over hosting duties. Here's a look at how the schedule is playing out.

Look, as guest hosts go? Al Franken, Chelsea Handler, D. L. Hughley, Leslie Jones, John Leguizamo, Hasan Minhaj, Kal Penn, Sarah Silverman, Wanda Sykes & Marlon Wayans are impressive names to kick off 2023 with. But now, it's time for Comedy Central's The Daily Show correspondents & contributors to take back their house and show everyone how they do things "TDS style." Earlier today, the cable network released the schedule for the second wave of guest hosts taking, and it's a lineup that includes Roy Wood Jr. (Week of April 3rd), Jordan Klepper (Week of April 17th), Desi Lydic (Week of April 24th), Dulcé Sloan (Week of May 1st), and Michael Kosta (Week of May 8th). Ronny Chieng and Lewis Black will also be serving as guest hosts, but their dates have yet to be announced. And while all of this is going on, the speculation game also rolls along concerning who will eventually take over hosting duties full-time. The Daily Show airs weeknights at 11 pm ET/PT on Comedy Central and is available the following morning on Paramount+.

Jen Flanz is the Showrunner, Writer & Executive Producer of Comedy Central's The Daily Show. Ramin Hedayati, Justin Melkmann, and Zhubin Parang serve as Co-Executive Producers. Ian Berger, Max Browning, Pam DePace, David Kibuuka, David Paul Meyer, and Elise Terrell are Supervising Producers; Jocelyn Conn, Jeff Gussow, Brittany Radocha, Shawna Shepherd, and Beth Shorr are Producers. Dan Amira is Head Writer and Producer, with Lauren Sarver Means and Daniel Radosh as Senior Writers. The series is directed by David Paul Meyer. Sushil Dayal is the Executive in Charge of Production for The Daily Show, and Ari Pearce and Matthew Parillo serve as Executives in Charge of Production for Comedy Central. The show has an audience of over 47 million across its social media accounts, including Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat & @DailyShowDogs.