Posted in: Peacock, TV | Tagged: The Day of the Jackal

The Day of the Jackal Season 2 Set for March 2027: Teaser, Image

Eddie Redmayne returns in The Day of the Jackal Season 2, set to hit Peacock in March 2027. Here's an official teaser and first-look image...

Article Summary The Day of the Jackal Season 2 hits Peacock in March 2027, with Eddie Redmayne back as the elusive assassin.

Peacock’s first Season 2 teaser promises more globe-trotting action and high-stakes cat-and-mouse chaos across Europe.

Lashana Lynch returns as the British intelligence officer chasing the Jackal, with Úrsula Corberó and Charles Dance aboard.

David Harrower writes and Brian Kirk directs The Day of the Jackal Season 2, based on Frederick Forsyth’s thriller.

This March, Eddie Redmayne returns as the elusive assassin in Peacock's The Day of the Jackal Season 2, and we have an official teaser and first-look image to pass along. Taken from the opening of the new season, the teaser offers a glimpse of the globe-trotting scale and high-stakes action to come. From lead writer David Harrower and lead director Brian Kirk, the new season boasts a killer cast that also includes Úrsula Corberó, Charles Dance, Weruche Opia, Pablo Schreiber, Chukwudi Iwuji, Eleanor Matsuura, Adam James, Christy Meyer, Corey Johnson, Pia Tjelta, and Matt Bome.

Set to hit Peacock screens in March 2027, here's the first official teaser for The Day of the Jackal Season 2:

In the series, the unrivaled and highly elusive lone assassin, the Jackal (Redmayne), makes his living carrying out hits for the highest fee. But following his latest kill, he meets his match in a tenacious British intelligence officer (Lashana Lynch) who starts to track down the Jackal in a thrilling cat-and-mouse chase across Europe, leaving destruction in its wake. Series star and executive producer Redmayne (upcoming Panic Carefully, The Good Nurse, The Trial of the Chicago Seven, The Theory of Everything) earned Golden Globe, Critics' Choice, and SAG Award nominations for his performance in the first season.

Based on Frederick Forsyth's thriller and the acclaimed 1973 Universal Pictures film adaptation, The Day of the Jackal is produced by Carnival Films (All Her Fault, Downton Abbey), part of Universal Global Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. The second season is written by lead writer David Harrower (Lockerbie: A Search for Truth) and directed by Brian Kirk (Furious, Boardwalk Empire), who received an IFTA nomination for his work on the first season. Filming took place in Hungary, Croatia, Spain, Austria and the UK. Executive producers are Gareth Neame, Nigel Marchant, Marianne Buckland (Carnival Films), Eddie Redmayne, David Harrower, Brian Kirk, Sam Hoyle (Sky), Sue Naegle and Ronan Bennett. Lis Steele serves as Series Producer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!