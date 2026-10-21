Posted in: Audio Dramas, streaming, TV | Tagged: Quinn, The Dead End Diner, Wilson Bethel

The Dead End Diner Audio Drama Hits the Bullseye with Wilson Bethel

The first chapter of Quinn's erotic thriller audio drama, The Dead End Diner, is live, narrated by Daredevil: Born Again star Wilson Bethel.

Article Summary The Dead End Diner launches on Quinn, introducing a dark romance audio drama with an erotic thriller edge.

Wilson Bethel leads The Dead End Diner as Max, a vigilante killer whose strict code unravels after meeting Josie.

Quinn calls The Dead End Diner a dangerous, obsessive love story tailored to Bethel’s signature antihero appeal.

Wilson Bethel says joining The Dead End Diner was an easy yes, and the first episode is available to stream now.

The Dead End Diner is an erotic thriller audio drama coming to Quinn. For those who don't know, dark romance is one of the hottest genres in fiction, and Quinn is an audio erotic fiction app with a long list of Hollywood collaborations. This particular one has cast Daredevil star Wilson Bethel. "Wilson has built a devoted fan base by playing the characters you know you shouldn't love, but do," says Caroline Spiegel, founder and CEO of Quinn. "The Dead End Diner is a dark, obsessive love story, and Max is the kind of dangerous, complicated antihero Wilson plays better than anyone. We knew listeners would be hanging on every word."

The Dead End Diner Looks To Spice Up Your Airbuds

Here is the logline for the audio drama: "The Dead End Diner centers on Max (voiced by Bethel), "a killer who lives by a strict moral code of his own making out to rid the world of bad men. When he stops at a roadside diner and meets a waitress named Josie, he quickly begins to question every rule he has ever lived by. As his feelings deepen, so does the danger, and when a threat from Josie's past surfaces, his secret life closes in on them both."

Alright, your turn on the jumbotron https://t.co/fW8DsjOsx8 — Quinn (@tryquinn) October 21, 2026

THR talked to the actor about taking on his role in the audio drama: "My reaction was…uh, I was titillated, because I mean, who doesn't like some spicy erotic literature, man. I may or may not have dabbled in some of it in the past, so I'm well aware of its allure, and the idea of contributing to this magnificent canon was an easy yes. Plus, you guys are getting awesome people to do this, so good company to be in."

You can listen to the first episode of The Dead End Diner on Quinn right now, as it was released today.

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