Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: the diplomat

The Diplomat Season 4 Set for October; Official Teaser Released

Netflix and showrunner Debora Cahn released a teaser for Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell-starring The Diplomat Season 4, set for October 15th.

Article Summary Netflix’s The Diplomat Season 4 premieres October 15, with an official teaser hinting at bigger twists ahead.

The Diplomat teaser suggests Kate and Hal are dangerously split over President Grace Penn and Todd Penn.

Season 4 centers on collapsing alliances, a shattered US-UK peace deal, and rising pressure that could spark war.

Debora Cahn promises The Diplomat Season 4 will deliver more action, intrigue, and fresh questions for fans.

With a whole lot of questions needing to be answered, fans of Netflix and series creator Debora Cahn's Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell-starring The Diplomat won't have to wait much longer to get answers – and more questions, along with a ton of action and intrigue. On Monday, the streaming service released a Season 4 teaser announcing October 15th as the hit series's return date, and some very big clues to what's next for Kate (Russell) and Hal (Sewell) – especially now that it's clear that they're not exactly on the same page when it comes to President Grace Penn (Allison Janney) and First Gentleman Todd Penn (Bradley Whitford). "I'm so excited about Season 4," Cahn shared when the teaser was released. "It's going to be a lot of fun. We get to the end of a season and I always think, 'Well, there's no way that we can do this again.' And then we dig back into it, and it's like, 'Oh my God, we have to keep going.'"

In Season 4 of The Diplomat, two marriages threaten to eat each other alive. One catastrophic moment shatters the fragile peace Kate Wyler brokered between the US and UK, as well as the crumbling marriage she's trying to save. While she fights to stem the bleeding, President Grace Penn and VP Hal Wyler's conspiracy to steal Russia's most powerful weapon could hurtle the United States toward war. Kate and Todd, at best an uneasy pair, unite to stop the Grace-Hal alliance from upending the balance of power abroad and at home.

The series stars Keri Russell as Ambassador Kate Wyler, Rufus Sewell as Vice President Hal Wyler, Allison Janney as President Grace Penn, and Bradley Whitford as Todd Penn. Janney and Whitford have been promoted to series regulars. Additionally, Nana Mensah, who plays White House Chief of Staff Billie Appiah, has also been promoted to series regular for the fourth season. Stemming from Let's Not Turn This Into a Whole Big Production and Well Red, Netflix's The Diplomat is executive-produced by Debora Cahn, Janice Williams, Keri Russell, Simon Cellan Jones, and Alex Graves.

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