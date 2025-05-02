Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: the equalizer

The Equalizer: Queen Latifah Thanks "Ride-or-Die" Fans for Support

Shortly after the news hit that CBS had canceled The Equalizer, star/EP Queen Latifah shared a heartfelt post thanking the team and the fans.

Earlier tonight, the news hit that CBS was canceling The Equalizer after five seasons, with this Sunday's episode, S05E18: "Decisions," now serving as a series finale (with Universal Television not expected to shop the series for a new home). In an Instagram post shortly after the news hit, series star and executive producer Queen Latifah thanked the cast and crew for bringing the series to life and expressed pride in the show's five-season run. But perhaps the kindest words were saved for the fans, with Queen Latifah sharing, "And I can't say enough about the FANS! Y'all have been so loyal, so loud, and so ride-or-die—and that's exactly why we keep doing this. We can't thank you enough. It means the world to us."

Here's a look at what Queen Latifah had to share when news of the series ending first hit:

Stepping into a kick-ass role like Robyn was everything I hoped it would be. Shakim and I at Flavor Unit are always excited to bring these kinds of roles and projects to life—and then we just hope you love them as much as we do. The Equalizer blew past every dream we had for it, and having the opportunity to do this for five seasons honestly feels surreal. Thank you to our amazing cast, crew, and producers and writers! And I can't say enough about the FANS!Y'all have been so loyal, so loud, and so ride-or-die—and that's exactly why we keep doing this. We can't thank you enough. It means the world to us. And don't worry—I'll be back kicking ass in something new real soon. Can't wait to share it with you. All my ❤️QL

The series stars Queen Latifah (Robyn McCall), Tory Kittles (Detective Marcus Dante), Adam Goldberg (Harry Keshegian), Liza Lapira (Melody "Mel" Bayani), and Laya DeLeon Hayes (Delilah) – with Lorraine Toussaint (Viola "Vi" Marsette). Developed for television by Andrew Marlowe and Terri Miller, as based on the original series co-created by Richard Lindheim, the series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with CBS Studios. Joseph C. Wilson, Dana Owens (Queen Latifah), Debra Martin Chase, Shakim Compere, John Davis, John Fox, Loretha Jones, and Rob Hanning serve as executive producers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!