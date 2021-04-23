The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Answers Season 2 Question [SPOILER]

Since the final episode of Marvel Studios and Disney+'s Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan-starring The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is still only a few hours old, we're going to avoid any kind of storyline-based spoilers because… well… we just don't want to be those folks. That said, for those of you who watched the episode to the very, very end (like we've all been taught to do) then you know there's one bit of intel we need to run a bit earlier since it has to do with the future of the series oversell. So right now? Consider our "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign officially on and we'll have the down-n-dirty waiting for you after the double-image spoiler buffer.

While we'll hold off doing a deep dive into the specifics on how the season-long road led to this, Marvel Studios didn't want there to be any question marks after the finale about the show's future like what the deal was with WandaVision. So it's official: Mackie's Sam Wilson and Stan's James "Bucky" Barnes will be back for a second season- though as you're about to see, the new season is titled, Captain America and The White Wolf. Check out the initial logo key art for it below:

Now here's a look back at the official trailer for the Disney+ and Marvel Studios series, with the season finale of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier currently available on the streaming service:

Directed by Kari Skogland with Malcolm Spellman as head writer, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier features Anthony Mackie aka Sam Wilson aka The Falcon and Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes aka Winter Soldier) returning to their feature film roles, alongside Emily VanCamp (SHIELD agent Sharon Carter), Daniel Bruhl (Baron Zemo), Wyatt Russell (John Walker), Georges St-Pierre (Georges Batroc aka Batroc the Leaper), and Erin Kellyman (Flag-Smashers member). Desmond Chiam (Now Apocalypse), Miki Ishikawa (The Terror: Infamy), Noah Mills (The Enemy Within, The Brave), Carl Lumbly (Supergirl, Alias), Danny Ramirez (On My Block), and Adepero Oduye (Widows) also star. Don Cheadle revealed recently that his James "Rhodey" Rhodes aka War Machine would also be appearing in the series.