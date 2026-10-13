Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins: NBC Releases Season 2 Trailer

Returning November 2nd, here's the trailer for NBC's Tracy Morgan and Daniel Radcliffe-starring The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins Season 2.

Article Summary NBC has released the official Season 2 trailer, with The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins back November 2.

Tracy Morgan and Daniel Radcliffe return as Reggie Dinkins and Arthur Tobin, still chasing redemption with chaos close behind.

Season 2 finds Reggie Dinkins leaning on family as he tries to reclaim former glory and rebuild his public image.

Boris Kodjoe, Jeremy Culhane, and Mike Tirico join Reggie Dinkins Season 2, adding new energy to the comeback story.

With NBC and Showrunners Robert Carlock and Sam Means' Tracy Morgan and Daniel Radcliffe-starring The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins set to return for a second season on November 2nd, viewers are getting a look at what's ahead with the release of an official trailer, key art, and image gallery. The hit series returns with the unlikely duo of former football star Reggie Dinkins (Morgan) and documentarian Arthur Tobin (Radcliffe), both still chasing redemption and still making a mess of it. With the help of his family, Reggie will continue his quest to recapture his past glory. Also returning this season are Erika Alexander, Bobby Moynihan, Precious Way, and Jalyn Hall.

In addition, Boris Kodjoe (Station 19) will play Leslie 'LP' Pervis, Monica's (Alexander) new love interest. He was a dorky child prodigy when he attended college with Monica and Reggie, but LP is now a handsome, jet-setting entrepreneur. Jeremy Culhane (Saturday Night Live) will play Max, Monica's new Gen-Z assistant. He has a Master's degree in marketing, but has to take what he can get in this job market, and Monica is eager to use Max's PR skills to help Reggie with his comeback. NBC Sportscaster Mike Tirico will play himself.

Stemming from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, NBC's The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins is produced by Little Stranger, Bevel Gears, 3 Arts, and Means End Productions. Writers Robert Carlock and Sam Means serve as executive producers, alongside Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, Sam Means, Tracy Morgan, Eric Gurian, and David Miner.

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