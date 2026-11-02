Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins Returns Tonight: S02E01 Preview

NBC's Tracy Morgan and Daniel Radcliffe-starring The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins returns tonight with S02E01: "We Keep the Kisses."

Article Summary The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins returns tonight on NBC with Season 2, Episode 1, “We Keep the Kisses.”

Tracy Morgan’s Reggie, Daniel Radcliffe’s Arthur, and the family keep pushing Reggie’s redemption story forward.

In The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins S02E01, Reggie and Monica struggle to turn fresh opportunities into wins.

Carmelo’s secret romance with a rival’s daughter raises the stakes and threatens to split the family apart.

NBC and Showrunners Robert Carlock and Sam Means' Tracy Morgan and Daniel Radcliffe-starring The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins is back tonight for a second season, and we have an updated look at what you can expect as Reggie (Morgan), Arthur (Radcliffe), and the fam work on keeping Reggie rolling down that redemption path he's been on since last season. With that in mind, here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, and more for S02E01: "We Keep the Kisses":

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins S02E01: "We Keep the Kisses"

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins S02E01: "We Keep the Kisses" – Reggie and Monica struggle to capitalize on new opportunities; Carmelo's secret relationship with their rivals' daughter threatens to tear the family apart. Written by Robert Carlock and Sam Means, and directed by Rhys Thomas.

NBC's The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins returns with the unlikely duo of former football star Reggie Dinkins (Tracy Morgan) and documentarian Arthur Tobin (Daniel Radcliffe), both still chasing redemption and still making a mess of it. With the help of his family, Reggie will continue his quest to recapture his past glory. Also returning this season are Erika Alexander, Bobby Moynihan, Precious Way, and Jalyn Hall.

In addition, Boris Kodjoe (Station 19) will play Leslie 'LP' Pervis, Monica's (Alexander) new love interest. He was a dorky child prodigy when he attended college with Monica and Reggie, but LP is now a handsome, jet-setting entrepreneur. Jeremy Culhane (Saturday Night Live) will play Max, Monica's new Gen-Z assistant. He has a Master's degree in marketing, but has to take what he can get in this job market, and Monica is eager to use Max's PR skills to help Reggie with his comeback. NBC Sportscaster Mike Tirico will play himself.

Stemming from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, NBC's The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins is produced by Little Stranger, Bevel Gears, 3 Arts, and Means End Productions. Writers Robert Carlock and Sam Means serve as executive producers, alongside Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, Sam Means, Tracy Morgan, Eric Gurian, and David Miner.

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