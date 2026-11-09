Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins S02E02: Side Project Problems

Side projects become a problem for Reggie in tonight's episode of NBC's The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, S02E02: "The Spaghetti Loop."

Article Summary Reggie Dinkins S02E02, "The Spaghetti Loop," finds Tobin and Rusty chasing a side hustle and financial freedom.

The new preview shows why Reggie Dinkins is anything but thrilled as the pair push plans he clearly doesn't trust.

NBC's Reggie Dinkins keeps the chaos coming as ambition, family tension, and bad timing collide in Episode 202.

"The Spaghetti Loop" is written by Phil Augusta Jackson and directed by Rhys Thomas, setting up more comeback comedy.

Heading into tonight's episode of NBC and Showrunners Robert Carlock and Sam Means' Tracy Morgan and Daniel Radcliffe-starring The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, Tobin (Radcliffe) and Rusty (Bobby Moynihan) have a plan for financial independence. Sounds great, right? As you're about to see in the following preview for S02E02: "The Spaghetti Loop," Reggie (Morgan) has his reasons for not being too thrilled with the idea…

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins S02E02: "The Spaghetti Loop"

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins S02E02: "The Spaghetti Loop" – Tobin and Rusty both attempt to become financially independent of the Dinkins family, but Reggie has other ideas. Written by Phil Augusta Jackson and directed by Rhys Thomas.

NBC's The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins returns with the unlikely duo of former football star Reggie Dinkins (Tracy Morgan) and documentarian Arthur Tobin (Daniel Radcliffe), both still chasing redemption and still making a mess of it. With the help of his family, Reggie will continue his quest to recapture his past glory. Also returning this season are Erika Alexander, Bobby Moynihan, Precious Way, and Jalyn Hall.

In addition, Boris Kodjoe (Station 19) will play Leslie 'LP' Pervis, Monica's (Alexander) new love interest. He was a dorky child prodigy when he attended college with Monica and Reggie, but LP is now a handsome, jet-setting entrepreneur. Jeremy Culhane (Saturday Night Live) will play Max, Monica's new Gen-Z assistant. He has a Master's degree in marketing, but has to take what he can get in this job market, and Monica is eager to use Max's PR skills to help Reggie with his comeback. NBC Sportscaster Mike Tirico will play himself.

Stemming from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, NBC's The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins is produced by Little Stranger, Bevel Gears, 3 Arts, and Means End Productions. Writers Robert Carlock and Sam Means serve as executive producers, alongside Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, Sam Means, Tracy Morgan, Eric Gurian, and David Miner.

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