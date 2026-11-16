Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Reggie Dinkins, The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins S02E03 Preview: Green With Envy

Reggie isn't taking Monica being in a relationship well in The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins S02E03: "Hulk Want Candy" - here's a look!

Article Summary Reggie Dinkins S02E03 “Hulk Want Candy” finds Reggie spiraling as Monica’s serious new relationship hits a nerve.

The Reggie Dinkins preview teases emotional fallout, with Reggie struggling to accept life after divorce and move on.

Brina chases a bold new music career opportunity, adding another major turn to Reggie Dinkins Season 2’s story.

Get a look at NBC’s Reggie Dinkins episode 3 preview, plus key details on the writers, director, and tonight’s setup.

In tonight's episode of NBC and Showrunners Robert Carlock and Sam Means' Tracy Morgan and Daniel Radcliffe-starring The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, Reggie (Morgan) is having a hard time dealing with Monica (Erika Alexander) being in a new relationship, while Brina (Precious Way) looks to take her musical career in a bold direction. With that in mind, here's a preview of tonight's episode, S02E03: "Hulk Want Candy."

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins S02E03: "Hulk Want Candy"

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins S02E03: "Hulk Want Candy" – For the first time since the divorce, Monica is in a serious relationship, and Reggie is having trouble accepting it; Brina pursues an exciting new opportunity in her music career. Written by Dan Rubin & Auguste White and directed by Beth McCarthy-Miller.

NBC's The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins returns with the unlikely duo of former football star Reggie Dinkins (Tracy Morgan) and documentarian Arthur Tobin (Daniel Radcliffe), both still chasing redemption and still making a mess of it. With the help of his family, Reggie will continue his quest to recapture his past glory. Also returning this season are Erika Alexander, Bobby Moynihan, Precious Way, and Jalyn Hall.

In addition, Boris Kodjoe (Station 19) will play Leslie 'LP' Pervis, Monica's (Alexander) new love interest. He was a dorky child prodigy when he attended college with Monica and Reggie, but LP is now a handsome, jet-setting entrepreneur. Jeremy Culhane (Saturday Night Live) will play Max, Monica's new Gen-Z assistant. He has a Master's degree in marketing, but has to take what he can get in this job market, and Monica is eager to use Max's PR skills to help Reggie with his comeback. NBC Sportscaster Mike Tirico will play himself.

Stemming from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, NBC's The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins is produced by Little Stranger, Bevel Gears, 3 Arts, and Means End Productions. Writers Robert Carlock and Sam Means serve as executive producers, alongside Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, Sam Means, Tracy Morgan, Eric Gurian, and David Miner.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!