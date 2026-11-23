Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins S02E04 Preview: Turkey Day Test

Brina is put to the test in tonight's Thanksgiving-themed episode of NBC's The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, S02E04: "Turkey Can Be This."

Article Summary NBC’s Reggie Dinkins returns with S02E04 “Turkey Can Be This,” a Thanksgiving episode airing before the holiday.

Reggie Dinkins puts Brina under pressure as she tries to win over Reggie’s mother, Gigi, at the family dinner.

Grace Edwards wrote “Turkey Can Be This,” with Beth McCarthy-Miller directing the latest Reggie Dinkins outing.

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins stars Tracy Morgan and Daniel Radcliffe, with Boris Kodjoe joining Season 2.

With NBC squeezing in a new episode of Showrunners Robert Carlock and Sam Means' Tracy Morgan and Daniel Radcliffe-starring The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins before the holiday, it seems only right that we would be getting a Thanksgiving-themed episode. But we have a feeling that Brina (Precious Way) will be thankful when it's over, when she looks to prove herself to Reggie's (Morgan) mother. Here's a look at our updated preview for S02E04: "Turkey Can Be This."

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins S02E04: "Turkey Can Be This"

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins S02E04: "Turkey Can Be This" – It's Thanksgiving at the Dinkins house, and Brina is eager to prove herself to Reggie's mother, Gigi. Written by Grace Edwards and directed by Beth McCarthy-Miller.

NBC's The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins returns with the unlikely duo of former football star Reggie Dinkins (Tracy Morgan) and documentarian Arthur Tobin (Daniel Radcliffe), both still chasing redemption and still making a mess of it. With the help of his family, Reggie will continue his quest to recapture his past glory. Also returning this season are Erika Alexander, Bobby Moynihan, Precious Way, and Jalyn Hall.

In addition, Boris Kodjoe (Station 19) will play Leslie 'LP' Pervis, Monica's (Alexander) new love interest. He was a dorky child prodigy when he attended college with Monica and Reggie, but LP is now a handsome, jet-setting entrepreneur. Jeremy Culhane (Saturday Night Live) will play Max, Monica's new Gen-Z assistant. He has a Master's degree in marketing, but has to take what he can get in this job market, and Monica is eager to use Max's PR skills to help Reggie with his comeback. NBC Sportscaster Mike Tirico will play himself.

Stemming from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, NBC's The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins is produced by Little Stranger, Bevel Gears, 3 Arts, and Means End Productions. Writers Robert Carlock and Sam Means serve as executive producers, alongside Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, Sam Means, Tracy Morgan, Eric Gurian, and David Miner.

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