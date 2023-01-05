The Flash/Arrow, James Gunn/Wonder Woman & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

These are the days of miracle and wonder/This is the long-distance call/The way the camera follows us in slo-mo/The way we look to us all/The way we look to a distant constellation/That's dying in a corner of the sky/These are the days of miracle and wonder/And don't cry, baby, don't cry/Don't cry… for the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With today's "Long-Distance Dispatch" bringing us Paul Simon with "The Boy in the Bubble," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes Stephen Amell returning as Arrow hero Oliver Queen for The CW's The Flash Season 9, James Gunn debunking reports that Wonder Woman isn't a DC Studios priority, NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17 bringing the debut of "The CEO" Mercedes Moné, HBO's The Last of Us EPs explaining why the series won't have a "Game of Thrones" problem, HBO Max's Velma dropping a ton of preview images for the Mindy Kaling-voicing "Scooby-Doo" prequel series, and Sarah Michelle Gellar taking a hard pass on a "Buffy" return, but is more than supportive of a new series set in the show's universe.

Plus, check out our additional coverage: ABC's The Rookie, TBS' AEW Dynamite, BBC's Doctor Who, ABC's Big Sky: Deadly Trails, DC Studios, CBS' Ghosts, AMC's The Walking Dead "Summit," Amazon's The Boys, Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston & PopCorners chips, Apple TV+'s Foundation, HBO's Westworld, NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, BBC's Sherlock, HBO's House of the Dragon, FOX's The Great North, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard, Amazon's The Consultant, Nickelodeon & Paramount+'s Star Trek: Prodigy, and more!

Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Thursday, January 5, 2023 (and make sure to check out Bleeding Cool's "The 100 Most-Read Stories On Bleeding Cool Of 2022"):

The Rookie: ABC Posts Season 5 Ep. 11 "The Naked and The Dead" Promo

Darby Allin Wins TNT Championship for Second Time on AEW Dynamite

Saraya's Mystery Partner Revealed, and It's Not Who You Think It Is

Bryan Danielson Lays Out Iron Man Challenge for MJF at Revolution

James Gunn Debunks DC Studios/Wonder Woman Rumor: "It's Not True"

Doctor Who 60th Anniv: RTD Teasing Return of Carole Ann Ford's Susan?

Buffy Return "Doesn't Need to Be Done"; Gellar Favors New Series Idea

The Flash/Arrow Update: Ep. 9 Filming This Week; Panabaker, Amell Reax

Big Sky: Deadly Trails Season 3 Ep. 11 Scene: Beau's Had It With Avery

Velma: Mindy Kaling, HBO Max Release Images for Scooby-Doo Prequel

Who Has A Place At The New DC Table? New Rumblings Emerge

New Details Emerge About Dwayne Johnson's Alleged DC Powerplay

Ghosts Season 2: Everything You Need to Get Ready for Episodes 11 & 12

Why The Last of Us Won't Have to Deal With a "Game of Thrones" Problem

The Walking Dead "Summit": Rick Grimes/Michonne Spinoff Filming Update

The Boys: Vought+ Eyes Warner Bros. Discovery/HBO Max Business Model

Breaking Bad: This Super Bowl, Bryan Cranston Is The One Who Pops

The Flash Season 9: Stephen Amell Returning as Arrow's Oliver Queen

Foundation Season 2 Set for Summer 2023: A New Crisis Arises (Teaser)

Mercedes Moné Teases World Tour at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Presser

Westworld Star James Marsden Says Series Ending Was A "Disappointment"

AEW Dynamite Preview: New Presentation, Who Dis?

Kenny Omega Wins IWGP United States Title at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom

Steven Moffat Would Write New Sherlock "Tomorrow" But One Problem

The Great North Season 3 Ep. 11 Review: Moon Sees He's Not Alone

The Rookie Season 5 Ep. 11 Images; A Personal Message to Chenford Fans

House of the Dragon Season 2 Writer Talks "Blood & Cheese" Arc & More

"The CEO" Mercedes Moné Debuts at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 (VIDEO)

Star Trek: Picard EP Terry Matalas Has Bad News for Dr. Pulaski Fans

The Consultant: Christoph Waltz Is One-Man "Squid Game" in New Series

Star Trek: Prodigy Creators on Balancing Younger, Older Audiences

