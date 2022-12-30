The Flash/Nexstar, Eddie Vedder/U2, Picard & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

All I need is a TV show, that and the radio/Down on my luck again, down on my luck again/I can show you… I can show you some of the people in my life/I can show you… I can show you some of the people in my life/It's driving me mad just another way of passing the day/I… I get so lonely when… the BCTV Daily Dispatch's not there! With today's "Long-Distance Dispatch" bringing us Genesis with "Turn It On Again," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes some updates on The Flash/The CW/Nexstar editorial from Wednesday, Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder paid tribute to U2 during CBS's The Kennedy Center Honors broadcast, HBO Max's Station Eleven showrunner Patrick Somerville polling viewers about the franchise's future, The CW's Superman & Lois star Chad L. Coleman teasing Bruno Mannheim's Season 3 role, and Paramount+'s The Ready Room host Wil Wheaton shared a look at the opening episode of Star Trek: Picard Season 3.

Plus, check out our additional coverage: HBO Max's Doom Patrol, NBC's Miley's New Year's Eve Party, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, Disney+'s Star Wars: The Bad Batch, TBS's AEW Dynamite, The Disney Channel & Disney+'s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, Disney+'s Willow, Disney+'s Stan Lee documentary, and more!

Superman & Lois Season 3: Chad L. Coleman Teases Bruno Mannheim's Role

Doom Patrol Season 4 Episode 6 Images; Cast Tackles Fans' Questions

Miley Cyrus Talks Dolly Parton; "New Year's Eve Party" Preview & More

Station Eleven: Patrick Somerville Polls Fans Over Franchise Future

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Preview: Time for a Training Montage!

Rick and Morty: 5 Major Jerry Smith-Defining Moments From Season 6

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2: Tech & Echo Earn Key Art High Honor

The Flash/The CW/Nexstar Update: Press Site, Company Stock Both Up

AEW Dynamite: New Years Smash Results – End of an Era for Dynamite

Star Trek: Picard: Wil Wheaton Shares Season 3 Episode 1 Preview Clip

Willow Star Ruby Cruz on Kit/Madmartigan, Christian Slater (Spoilers)

Eddie Vedder Performs "One"; Beyonce, Styles, Penn & Cohen Honor U2

Stan Lee Documentary Announced by Disney+; Set for 2023 Premiere

