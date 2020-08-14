With over 100 hours of content covering film, television, comics, and video games, WarnerMedia's DC FanDome will have a bit of something for everyone- but if you're like us, you want to know what's going on in the world of the small screen. Set to take place on Saturday, August 22, DC FanDome is broken up into six distinctive areas: the Hall of Heroes, where all the movie-based panels will appear; the WatchVerse, featuring four virtual theaters housing TV panels and the Blerd & Boujee House dedicated to Black nerd culture; YouVerse, dedicated to fan art and cosplay; InsiderVerse, featuring behind-the-scenes content on the Warner Bros. Studios lot; FunVerse, featuring access to digital comics and merchandise; and the DC Kids FanDome, a kid-safe, interactive environment.

Which means that most (if not all) of your time will be spent jumping virtual theaters to catch things like the season 7 trailer for The Flash, Damon Lindelof hosting a panel about the expanding Watchmen universe, the cast of Lucifer discussing upcoming musical number "Another One Bites the Dust," a panel of actresses of color discussing life inside the "Arrowverse," and so much more. Here are some of the highlights (all times PT), with the full schedule available on the DC FanDome website here.

10 – 10:40 a.m The Flash: with cast members Grant Gustin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Carlos Valdes, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton, and Brandon McKnight, and executive producer Eric Wallace, featuring a trailer for Season 7.

10:45 – 11:20 a.m. Black Lightning: with cast members Cress Williams, China Anne McClain, Nafessa Williams, Christine Adams, Marvin "Krondon" Jones III, Jordan Calloway and James Remar, and moderator Robert Townsend, paying homage to Black pop-culture from the 1990s.

11:30 – 11:50 a.m. Pennyworth: with cast members Jack Bannon, Ben Aldridge, Paloma Faith, Emma Paetz, and executive producers Bruno Heller and Danny Cannon.

12:00 – 12:35 p.m. DC's Legends of Tomorrow: with cast members Caity Lotz, Nick Zano, Matt Ryan, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan, Olivia Swann, Amy Louise Pemberton, and Shayan Sobhian, and executive producers Phil Klemmer, Keto Shimizu, and Grainne Godfree.

12:30 – 12:55 p.m. The Expansion of DC's Watchmen Universe: with writer Tom King, artist Jorge Fornés, and moderator Damon Lindelof.

12:45 – 1:05 p.m. BAWSE Females of Color Within the DC Universe: with Meagan Good ("Shazam!"), Javicia Leslie ("Batwoman"), Candice Patton ("The Flash"), Tala Ashe ("DC's Legends of Tomorrow"), Nafessa Williams and Chantal Thuy ("Black Lightning:), Anna Diop and Damaris Lewis ("Titans"), and moderators DJ D-Nice and Estelle.

1:15 – 1:50 p.m. Doom Patrol: with cast members Matt Bomer, Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby, Joivan Wade, Timothy Dalton, Karen Obilom, Abigail Shapiro, Riley Shanahan, and Matthew Zuk, executive producers Jeremy Carver and Chris Dingess, and co-executive producer Tamara Becher-Wilkinson.

2:35 – 3:05 p.m. Superman & Lois: with cast members Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch, executive producer/showrunner Todd Helbing, and moderator (and DC's CCO and publisher) Jim Lee.

5 – 5:20 p.m. Lucifer: with director Sherwin Shilati and executive producers/showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich discussing the upcoming musical episode "Another One Bites the Dust."

5 – 5:30 p.m. Titans: with cast members Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter, Conor Leslie, Curran Walters, Joshua Orpin, Damaris Lewis, Alan Ritchson, and Minka Kelly, and executive producer Greg Walker.

6:45 – 7:20 p.m. DC's Stargirl: with cast members Brec Bassinger, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, and Cameron Gellman, and creator/executive producer Geoff Johns.

7:30 – 8:10 p.m. Batwoman: with cast members Javicia Leslie, Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy, Camrus Johnson, and Nicole Kang, executive producers Caroline Dries and Sarah Schechter.

8:15 – 8:35 p.m. Harley Quinn: with cast members Kaley Cuoco, Lake Bell, Ron Funches, Matt Oberg, and Alan Tudyk, executive producers Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, and Dean Lorey, and supervising producer Jennifer Coyle.