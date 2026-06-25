Posted in: CW, TV | Tagged: arrowverse, The Flash

The Flash Star Grant Gustin Still Has a Little "Speed Force" In Him

The Flash star Grant Gustin showed social media personality Jordan the Stallion why his ring is a whole lot different than Jordan's ring.

This October 7th, it will have been 13 years since the world was first introduced to Grant Gustin's Barry Allen, aka The Flash. A foundational series of the long-running "Arrowverse," the series would go on to run for 9 seasons (from 2014 to 2023) – with Gustin setting a very high bar for others attempting to portray the Scarlet Speedster. While we wait to see who will be DC Studios' James Gunn and Peter Safran's The Flash in the DCU, it's nice to check in when Gustin flashes back (you're welcome) to his "Arrowverse" days – as he did on social media earlier today. While showing off his costume ring in an Instagram Reels, Gustin was joined by social media personality Jordan the Stallion (aka Jordan Howlett), who had a Green Lantern ring of his own to show off. The difference? Gustin has his ring because he can actually tap into the Speed Force. Understandably, Jordan doesn't believe him.. so Gustin has to prove his point (which you can check out here).

The Flash: Grant Gustin Wraps Up His Run

Here's a look back at Gustin's final moments filming from 2023, as well as the time he spent there with his family. Following that, we have the full text of the heartfelt message Gustin penned to everyone who supported him and the long-running Arrowverse over the years. And then we wrap things up with the video that Gustin shared of him hanging the suit up for the final time:

"I said goodbye to The Flash and my Flash family on Saturday. Very special day, with moments I will cherish for the rest of my life. My family got to see my last shot as The Flash – that's something I could've never imagined nearly 10 years ago when I started this journey. This first shot here is moments before my final setup (which was Flash running). I got a chance to thank the crew, who have worked longer hours than anyone can imagine and are the reason we were able to accomplish 184 episodes of The Flash. More than anything, I'll miss chatting and laughing in between takes(and sometimes during takes) with so many of them.

Regardless of how challenging this journey was at times, I know I laughed every single day at work for the last 9 + years. I made lots of mistakes and did a lot of growing up on this journey. Forever grateful to [David Rapaport], [David Nutter] (#DavidNutter) #GeoffJohns #PeterRoth & [Greg Berlanti] for the opportunity of a lifetime – one I tried to never take for granted. An opportunity that I honestly didn't feel like I deserved at times. Thank you for believing in me. Thank you to the cast, old and new. Series regulars over the series and guest stars that popped in and out. Our guest stars are the unsung heroes of this show, that really made it special over the years. I made a lot of friends, and I'm sure many of us will be in each others' lives forever.

THANK YOU to the fans who remained passionate about our show through 9 seasons. The show went through lots of changes, but so many people stuck with us through it all. I look forward to hopefully continuing to meet some of you out in the world in passing and maybe even at conventions in the future. Thank you to [Todd Helbing] (#ToddHelbing) for taking the reins and guiding us and to #EricWallace for getting us across the finish line. Honored to have had the chance to play this iconic character. I gave it absolutely everything I had. That's all for now."

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