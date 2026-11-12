Posted in: Awards Show, Disney+, TV | Tagged: The Game Awards

The Game Awards 2026 Set for Disney+ Livestream on December 10th

In a major first, The Game Awards 2026 will be livestreamed on Disney+ from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Thursday, December 10th.

Article Summary The Game Awards 2026 will livestream on Disney+ from Los Angeles, marking the show’s first deal with a major platform.

Disney+ joins returning partners like YouTube, Twitch, X, TikTok, and China platforms for The Game Awards 2026.

Fans can expect The Game Awards 2026 to feature major world premieres, live music, awards, and surprise game reveals.

Voting for The Game Awards 2026 winners will open after nominations, as the show builds on 171 million 2025 livestreams.

The Game Awards has just secured a major streaming platform for the 2026 edition, with the show set to be livestreamed on Disney+ on December 10th. For years, the show has prided itself on being showcased on services like YouTube and Twitch, as well as non-conventional platforms to reach a global audience. This marks the first time the show will run on a major platform, reaching millions of subscribers, but the primary focus will be North America, with select international markets. No word yet on whether this will include the pre-show, or if the main show will be exclusive to Disney+ or still air on other outlets.

The Game Awards Comes to Disney+

Honoring the video game industry's most innovative games, studios, and creative talent of 2026, fans will get front-row access to the night's prestigious awards, world premiere game announcements, and musical performances as they happen live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The arrival of The Game Awards on Disney+ further connects fans with the video game stories and characters they love, while adding to a growing slate of gaming-related programming that includes Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation and the upcoming original anime series Death Stranding Isolations on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally.

As the evening unfolds, viewers can expect major announcements and surprises from some of Disney's most anticipated titles in gaming. Leading up to the event, fans can help choose the winners in all categories once nominations are announced and voting opens on TheGameAwards.com .

The Game Awards is the video game industry's premier awards show and global celebration of interactive entertainment, uniting creators, players, and fans worldwide. The 2025 edition reached more than 171 million livestreams across all platforms, including on YouTube, Twitch, X, TikTok, and in China, all of which will return as streaming partners for 2026.

First launched in 2014, the annual show brings together game creators, players, digital influencers, and Hollywood talent for an unforgettable night of awards, exclusive world premieres, new game announcements, and live musical performances that highlight gaming as the most dynamic and inspiring form of entertainment today.

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