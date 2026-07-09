Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: the gentlemen

The Gentlemen Season 2 Teaser: Locked & Loaded for September Return

Netflix released an official teaser, image gallery, and overview for Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen Season 2, set to premiere on September 3rd.

Article Summary Netflix’s The Gentlemen Season 2 premieres September 3, with an official teaser signaling Guy Ritchie’s stylish return.

The Gentlemen picks up one year later, as Eddie and Susie expand Bobby’s overseas criminal empire.

Season 2 raises the stakes as Bobby’s risky decisions force Eddie and Susie to protect the empire or lose everything.

The Gentlemen Season 2 pushes across borders and into a dangerous clash with the Italian mafia on Netflix.

As Summer slowly starts creeping closer to Fall, Netflix wants to make sure that you're locked and loaded when September rolls around. That's because Miramax TV, Moonage Pictures, and Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen is set to blast its way back onto Netflix screens on September 3rd. Along with the season's premiere date, we were also treated to an official teaser, image gallery, and overview – and that's all waiting for you below:

When the second season kicks off, it's been one year since Eddie and Susie joined forces to work together in Bobby's criminal empire overseas. As they drive to expand their enterprise, the decisions Bobby is making seem to be increasingly unsound. Now Eddie and Susie must decide whether to take action or risk losing it all, but unfettered ambition never ends well. To grow the empire, he extends his reach across borders, taking on the Italian mafia.

Theo James (The Monkey, The White Lotus), Kaya Scodelario (Senna, Crawl), and Daniel Ings (I Hate Suzie, The Crown) are reprising their roles. The new season will also see the return of Ray Winstone (Sexy Beast, Nil By Mouth), Joely Richardson (Renegade Nell, One Day), Vinnie Jones (Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Snatch), Jasmine Blackborow (Legends, Marie Antoinette), Michael Vu (Sumotherhood, In the Grey), Harry Goodwins (One Spoon of Chocolate, Sunset Drive), Ruby Sear, Pearce Quigley (The Detectorists, Showtrial), and Giancarlo Esposito (The Residence, Captain America: Brave New World).

Joining the cast for season 2 are Hugh Bonneville (I Came By, The Agency), Benjamin Clementine (Dune, Blitz), Benedetta Porcaroli (The Leopard, Amanda), Michele Morrone (Another Simple Favour, The Housemaid), Sergio Castellitto (The Star Maker, Conclave), Amra Mallassi (Dune: Part Two, Hijack), Tyler Conti (Tell Me Everything, Safe), British professional boxer Chris Eubank Jr, and TV host, broadcaster, and entrepreneur Maya Jama.

The Gentlemen is produced by Moonage Pictures, part of ITV Studios, and Miramax Television for Netflix. Executive producers include Ritchie; Will Gould, Read, Frith Tiplady, and Simon Crawford Collins for Moonage Pictures; and Ivan Atkinson. Producers are Laura Jackson and Max Keene. The directors for the series will be Ritchie and Eran Creevy, with Ritchie and Read as the writers.

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