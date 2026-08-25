Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: The Gilded Age

The Gilded Age Returns November 1st; Official Season 4 Teaser Released

Set to return on November 1st, HBO released an official teaser and overview for series creator Julian Fellowes' The Gilded Age Season 4.

Article Summary The Gilded Age Season 4 premieres Sunday, November 1 on HBO, with episodes streaming the same night on HBO Max.

HBO’s official The Gilded Age Season 4 teaser previews the fallout from the explosive Season 3 finale.

Bertha Russell’s society-changing move comes at a cost as Agnes van Rhijn spots a chance to reclaim status.

Marian charts a bold new future, while Peggy faces fresh pressure as she seeks acceptance from her future in-laws.

With September here before you know it, HBO is already looking ahead to the end of the year, releasing an official teaser for the fourth season of series creator Julian Fellowes' (Downton Abbey) Emmy Award-nominated series The Gilded Age. With the eight-episode return set for Sunday, November 1st (9 pm ET/PT on HBO; available to stream on HBO Max), the fourth season deals with the aftermath of the Season 3 finale. Bertha Russell (Carrie Coon) changed Society at a cost. Now, her family must reckon with the consequences as Agnes van Rhijn (Christine Baranski) seizes an opportunity to regain her position. Meanwhile, Marian (Louisa Jacobson) forges a new path for herself, and Peggy (Denée Benton) works to be accepted by her future in-laws. In this new era, you must be careful what you wish for.

Okay, we're going to take a deep breath and see if we can offer you a rundown of this season's cast without passing out. We've got Carrie Coon, Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, Taissa Farmiga, Harry Richardson, Blake Ritson, Ben Ahlers, Ashlie Atkinson, Dylan Baker, Kelley Curran, Jordan Donica, Jessica Frances Dukes, Amy Forsyth, Jack Gilpin, Simon Jones, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Ben Lamb, Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Debra Monk, Hattie Morahan, Donna Murphy, Kristine Nielsen, Kelli O'Hara, Taylor Richardson, Douglas Sills, Erin Wilhelmi, John Douglas Thompson, Taylor Trensch, James Scully, Dennis Haysbert, Maggie Kuntz, Neal Huff, Bonnie Milligan, Jim Gaffigan, Dallas Roberts, Andrew Burnap, Elizabeth Marvel, and Adrienne Warren, with Bill Camp and Phylicia Rashad. Whew! We did it!

Here's a look at who's who behind the scenes of HBO's The Gilded Age Season 4: Creator/writer/executive producer, Julian Fellowes; director and executive producer, Salli Richardson-Whitfield; writer and executive producer, Sonja Warfield; executive producers Gareth Neame, David Crockett, Bob Greenblatt, Kate Churchill, Davita Scarlett, and Elaine Aronson; co-executive producers Erica Armstrong Dunbar and Holly Rymon. The series is a co-production between HBO and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

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