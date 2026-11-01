Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: The Gilded Age

The Gilded Age Returns Tonight: Our S04E01: "Ring the Bells" Preview

Check out our updated preview for tonight's Season 4 return of HBO and creator Julian Fellowes' The Gilded Age, S04E01: "Ring the Bells."

Article Summary The Gilded Age Season 4 premieres tonight on HBO, and our updated S04E01 “Ring the Bells” preview sets the stage.

Episode 1 centers on Bertha facing Gladys’s difficult childbirth while Peggy hits a major milestone.

Agnes prepares to host a prestigious dinner, hinting at new power plays and shifting social fortunes.

Along with the official synopsis, expect behind-the-scenes looks and a preview of The Gilded Age podcast.

With only a handful of hours to go until fans begin learning what the fallout from the Season 3 finale will be, we've got an updated preview for tonight's fourth-season return of HBO and series creator Julian Fellowes' (Downton Abbey) Emmy Award-nominated series The Gilded Age. Along with an official overview and image gallery for S04E01: "Ring the Bells," we've included a number of behind-the-scenes looks, as well as a trailer for the official podcast.

The Gilded Age Season 4 Episode 1: "Ring the Bells" Preview

The Gilded Age Season 4 Episode 1: "Ring the Bells" – Bertha faces Gladys's difficult childbirth, Peggy achieves a milestone, and Agnes makes plans to host a prestigious dinner. Written by Julian Fellowes and Sonja Warfield.

Heading into the fourth season, Bertha Russell (Carrie Coon) changed Society at a cost. Now, her family must reckon with the consequences as Agnes van Rhijn (Christine Baranski) seizes an opportunity to regain her position. Meanwhile, Marian (Louisa Jacobson) forges a new path for herself, and Peggy (Denée Benton) works to be accepted by her future in-laws. In this new era, you must be careful what you wish for.

Okay, we're going to take a deep breath and see if we can offer you a rundown of this season's cast without passing out. We've got Carrie Coon, Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, Taissa Farmiga, Harry Richardson, Blake Ritson, Ben Ahlers, Ashlie Atkinson, Dylan Baker, Kelley Curran, Jordan Donica, Jessica Frances Dukes, Amy Forsyth, Jack Gilpin, Simon Jones, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Ben Lamb, Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Debra Monk, Hattie Morahan, Donna Murphy, Kristine Nielsen, Kelli O'Hara, Taylor Richardson, Douglas Sills, Erin Wilhelmi, John Douglas Thompson, Taylor Trensch, James Scully, Dennis Haysbert, Maggie Kuntz, Neal Huff, Bonnie Milligan, Jim Gaffigan, Dallas Roberts, Andrew Burnap, Elizabeth Marvel, and Adrienne Warren, with Bill Camp and Phylicia Rashad. Whew! We did it!

Here's a look at who's who behind the scenes of HBO's The Gilded Age Season 4: Creator/writer/executive producer, Julian Fellowes; director and executive producer, Salli Richardson-Whitfield; writer and executive producer, Sonja Warfield; executive producers Gareth Neame, David Crockett, Bob Greenblatt, Kate Churchill, Davita Scarlett, and Elaine Aronson; co-executive producers Erica Armstrong Dunbar and Holly Rymon. The series is a co-production between HBO and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

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