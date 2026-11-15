Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: The Gilded Age

The Gilded Age S04E03: "Ain't That Good News": Presidential Ambitions

We've got an updated preview for tonight's episode of HBO and Julian Fellowes' The Gilded Age, S04E03: "Ain't That Good News." Here's a look!

Welcome back to our weekly pregame preview of the fourth season of HBO and series creator Julian Fellowes' (Downton Abbey) Emmy Award-nominated series The Gilded Age. Tonight, S04E03: "Ain't That Good News" finds drama and intrigue surrounding a Ladies Home Journal article and an upcoming Presidential dinner. Here's a look at the official trailer, episode trailer, image gallery, and more for tonight's chapter:

The Gilded Age Season 4 Episode 3: "Ain't That Good News" Preview

The Gilded Age Season 4 Episode 3: "Ain't That Good News" – While Ada, Marian, and Aurora try to shield Agnes from the Ladies Home Journal article, Bertha sets her sights on the Presidential Dinner. Written by Julian Fellowes and Sonja Warfield.

Heading into the fourth season, Bertha Russell (Carrie Coon) changed Society at a cost. Now, her family must reckon with the consequences as Agnes van Rhijn (Christine Baranski) seizes an opportunity to regain her position. Meanwhile, Marian (Louisa Jacobson) forges a new path for herself, and Peggy (Denée Benton) works to be accepted by her future in-laws. In this new era, you must be careful what you wish for.

Okay, we're going to take a deep breath and see if we can offer you a rundown of this season's cast without passing out. We've got Carrie Coon, Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, Taissa Farmiga, Harry Richardson, Blake Ritson, Ben Ahlers, Ashlie Atkinson, Dylan Baker, Kelley Curran, Jordan Donica, Jessica Frances Dukes, Amy Forsyth, Jack Gilpin, Simon Jones, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Ben Lamb, Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Debra Monk, Hattie Morahan, Donna Murphy, Kristine Nielsen, Kelli O'Hara, Taylor Richardson, Douglas Sills, Erin Wilhelmi, John Douglas Thompson, Taylor Trensch, James Scully, Dennis Haysbert, Maggie Kuntz, Neal Huff, Bonnie Milligan, Jim Gaffigan, Dallas Roberts, Andrew Burnap, Elizabeth Marvel, and Adrienne Warren, with Bill Camp and Phylicia Rashad. Whew! We did it!

Here's a look at who's who behind the scenes of HBO's The Gilded Age Season 4: Creator/writer/executive producer, Julian Fellowes; director and executive producer, Salli Richardson-Whitfield; writer and executive producer, Sonja Warfield; executive producers Gareth Neame, David Crockett, Bob Greenblatt, Kate Churchill, Davita Scarlett, and Elaine Aronson; co-executive producers Erica Armstrong Dunbar and Holly Rymon. The series is a co-production between HBO and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

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