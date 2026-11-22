Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: The Gilded Age

The Gilded Age S04E04: "Good Taste" Preview: Agnes Is NOT Happy

Before tonight's new episode of HBO and creator Julian Fellowes' The Gilded Age drops, check out our updated S04E04: "Good Taste" preview.

Article Summary HBO’s The Gilded Age Season 4 Episode 4, “Good Taste,” puts Agnes front and center as Bertha’s dinner play hits a nerve.

The official synopsis teases Agnes fighting to reclaim the Presidential Dinner, while Peggy and William hit a career-fueled rift.

Ada crosses paths with Dr. Harris in “Good Taste,” adding another key thread to a The Gilded Age episode packed with tension.

HBO’s preview rollout includes the Episode 4 trailer, season footage, and a reminder that Julian Fellowes and Sonja Warfield wrote it.

We know that there are a ton of interesting storylines in play during the fourth season of HBO and series creator Julian Fellowes' (Downton Abbey) Emmy Award-nominated series The Gilded Age. But seeing how Agnes (Christine Baranski) plans to respond to Bertha's (Carrie Coon) big move of bringing the presidential dinner to her home is definitely at the top of our list of must-see moments. And that's just one of the headlines in play heading into tonight's episode, S04E04: "Good Taste," with a look at the official trailer, image gallery, and much more waiting for you below.

The Gilded Age Season 4 Episode 4: "Good Taste" Preview

The Gilded Age Season 4 Episode 4: "Good Taste" – Agnes attempts to regain control over the Presidential Dinner, Peggy's career sparks a rift with William, and Ada runs into Dr. Harris. Written by Julian Fellowes and Sonja Warfield.

Heading into the fourth season, Bertha Russell (Carrie Coon) changed Society at a cost. Now, her family must reckon with the consequences as Agnes van Rhijn (Christine Baranski) seizes an opportunity to regain her position. Meanwhile, Marian (Louisa Jacobson) forges a new path for herself, and Peggy (Denée Benton) works to be accepted by her future in-laws. In this new era, you must be careful what you wish for.

Okay, we're going to take a deep breath and see if we can offer you a rundown of this season's cast without passing out. We've got Carrie Coon, Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, Taissa Farmiga, Harry Richardson, Blake Ritson, Ben Ahlers, Ashlie Atkinson, Dylan Baker, Kelley Curran, Jordan Donica, Jessica Frances Dukes, Amy Forsyth, Jack Gilpin, Simon Jones, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Ben Lamb, Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Debra Monk, Hattie Morahan, Donna Murphy, Kristine Nielsen, Kelli O'Hara, Taylor Richardson, Douglas Sills, Erin Wilhelmi, John Douglas Thompson, Taylor Trensch, James Scully, Dennis Haysbert, Maggie Kuntz, Neal Huff, Bonnie Milligan, Jim Gaffigan, Dallas Roberts, Andrew Burnap, Elizabeth Marvel, and Adrienne Warren, with Bill Camp and Phylicia Rashad. Whew! We did it!

Here's a look at who's who behind the scenes of HBO's The Gilded Age Season 4: Creator/writer/executive producer, Julian Fellowes; director and executive producer, Salli Richardson-Whitfield; writer and executive producer, Sonja Warfield; executive producers Gareth Neame, David Crockett, Bob Greenblatt, Kate Churchill, Davita Scarlett, and Elaine Aronson; co-executive producers Erica Armstrong Dunbar and Holly Rymon. The series is a co-production between HBO and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

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