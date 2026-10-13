Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: The Gilded Age

The Gilded Age Season 4 Trailer: Improper & Impolite Power Plays

With the series returning on November 1st, here are the trailer and images for the fourth season of HBO and Julian Fellowes' The Gilded Age.

Article Summary The Gilded Age Season 4 premieres November 1 on HBO and HBO Max, with the official trailer teasing new power plays.

Season 4 follows the fallout from the finale as Bertha Russell’s choices shake her family and New York Society.

Agnes van Rhijn spots a chance to reclaim her standing, while Marian charts a bold new path in The Gilded Age.

Peggy faces pressure from her future in-laws as The Gilded Age enters a sharper, more dangerous social era.

With the eight-episode return set for Sunday, November 1st (9 pm ET/PT on HBO; available to stream on HBO Max), the fourth season of series creator Julian Fellowes' (Downton Abbey) Emmy Award-nominated series The Gilded Age deals with the aftermath of the Season 3 finale. Bertha Russell (Carrie Coon) changed Society at a cost. Now, her family must reckon with the consequences as Agnes van Rhijn (Christine Baranski) seizes an opportunity to regain her position. Meanwhile, Marian (Louisa Jacobson) forges a new path for herself, and Peggy (Denée Benton) works to be accepted by her future in-laws. In this new era, you must be careful what you wish for. Now, viewers are getting a better look at what's to come with the release of the official trailer, followed by new key art and first-look images.

Okay, we're going to take a deep breath and see if we can offer you a rundown of this season's cast without passing out. We've got Carrie Coon, Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, Taissa Farmiga, Harry Richardson, Blake Ritson, Ben Ahlers, Ashlie Atkinson, Dylan Baker, Kelley Curran, Jordan Donica, Jessica Frances Dukes, Amy Forsyth, Jack Gilpin, Simon Jones, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Ben Lamb, Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Debra Monk, Hattie Morahan, Donna Murphy, Kristine Nielsen, Kelli O'Hara, Taylor Richardson, Douglas Sills, Erin Wilhelmi, John Douglas Thompson, Taylor Trensch, James Scully, Dennis Haysbert, Maggie Kuntz, Neal Huff, Bonnie Milligan, Jim Gaffigan, Dallas Roberts, Andrew Burnap, Elizabeth Marvel, and Adrienne Warren, with Bill Camp and Phylicia Rashad. Whew! We did it!

Here's a look at who's who behind the scenes of HBO's The Gilded Age Season 4: Creator/writer/executive producer, Julian Fellowes; director and executive producer, Salli Richardson-Whitfield; writer and executive producer, Sonja Warfield; executive producers Gareth Neame, David Crockett, Bob Greenblatt, Kate Churchill, Davita Scarlett, and Elaine Aronson; co-executive producers Erica Armstrong Dunbar and Holly Rymon. The series is a co-production between HBO and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

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