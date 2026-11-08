Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: The Gilded Age

The Gilded Age Season 4: Your S04E02: "You Won't Hear Me Beg" Preview

With the next chapter unfolding tonight, here's a look at the next episode of HBO's The Gilded Age Season 4, S04E02: "You Won't Hear Me Beg."

Article Summary The Gilded Age Season 4 Episode 2, "You Won't Hear Me Beg," airs tonight with an official HBO overview and preview.

Bertha returns to a frosty household as Peggy’s career ambitions collide with Newport’s rigid social world.

Agnes reluctantly agrees to an interview, setting up new power plays as old-money status comes under pressure.

The preview also includes a season look-ahead, the first official podcast episode, and more from HBO’s drama.

Welcome back to our weekly preview for HBO and series creator Julian Fellowes' (Downton Abbey) Emmy Award-nominated series The Gilded Age Season 4. Tonight, it's S04E02: "You Won't Hear Me Beg," and we have an official overview and image gallery for you to check out. In addition, we have an extended look ahead at what the season still has to offer, the first episode of the show's official podcast, and much more:

The Gilded Age Season 4 Episode 2: "You Won't Hear Me Beg" Preview

The Gilded Age Season 4 Episode 2: "You Won't Hear Me Beg" – Bertha returns to a frosty household, Peggy's career aspirations clash with the Newport crowd, and Agnes reluctantly gives an interview. Written by Julian Fellowes and Davita Scarlett.

Heading into the fourth season, Bertha Russell (Carrie Coon) changed Society at a cost. Now, her family must reckon with the consequences as Agnes van Rhijn (Christine Baranski) seizes an opportunity to regain her position. Meanwhile, Marian (Louisa Jacobson) forges a new path for herself, and Peggy (Denée Benton) works to be accepted by her future in-laws. In this new era, you must be careful what you wish for.

Okay, we're going to take a deep breath and see if we can offer you a rundown of this season's cast without passing out. We've got Carrie Coon, Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, Taissa Farmiga, Harry Richardson, Blake Ritson, Ben Ahlers, Ashlie Atkinson, Dylan Baker, Kelley Curran, Jordan Donica, Jessica Frances Dukes, Amy Forsyth, Jack Gilpin, Simon Jones, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Ben Lamb, Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Debra Monk, Hattie Morahan, Donna Murphy, Kristine Nielsen, Kelli O'Hara, Taylor Richardson, Douglas Sills, Erin Wilhelmi, John Douglas Thompson, Taylor Trensch, James Scully, Dennis Haysbert, Maggie Kuntz, Neal Huff, Bonnie Milligan, Jim Gaffigan, Dallas Roberts, Andrew Burnap, Elizabeth Marvel, and Adrienne Warren, with Bill Camp and Phylicia Rashad. Whew! We did it!

Here's a look at who's who behind the scenes of HBO's The Gilded Age Season 4: Creator/writer/executive producer, Julian Fellowes; director and executive producer, Salli Richardson-Whitfield; writer and executive producer, Sonja Warfield; executive producers Gareth Neame, David Crockett, Bob Greenblatt, Kate Churchill, Davita Scarlett, and Elaine Aronson; co-executive producers Erica Armstrong Dunbar and Holly Rymon. The series is a co-production between HBO and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

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