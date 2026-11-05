Posted in: Sky One, TV | Tagged: the girl with the dragon tattoo

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo Series Intros Vanger Family & More

Sky's David Oyelowo & Viola Prettejohn-starring The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo has rolled out a casting update - including the Vanger family.

Article Summary Sky’s The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo expands its cast, adding Jonathan Pryce, James D’Arcy, Lena Olin, and more.

The Vanger family takes shape as Henrik, Martin, Isabella, Harald, Cecilia, and Birger are officially cast.

David Oyelowo’s Mikael Blomkvist and Viola Prettejohn’s Lisbeth Salander lead the new eight-episode series.

Set in present-day Sweden, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo centers on Harriet Vanger’s long-unsolved disappearance.

A little more than a month after the news hit that David Oyelowo (Silo) and Viola Prettejohn (The Crown) had been tapped for the roles of Mikael Blomkvist and Lisbeth Salander, respectively, in Sky's eight-episode series adaptation of the late author Stieg Larsson's The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, we've got a huge casting update to pass along – one that includes a whole lot of Vanger family members. Joining the cast are Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes, Slow Horses) as Henrik Vanger, James D'Arcy (Oppenheimer, VisionQuest) as Martin Vanger, Lena Olin (Nine Perfect Strangers, The Housewife) Isabella Vanger, Camille Cottin (Call My Agent!, Stillwater) as Erika Berger, Alun Armstrong (The Choral, Breeders) as Harald Vanger, Jessica Raine (Two Weeks in August, The Devil's Hour) as Cecilia Vanger and Paul Ready (Ann Droid, The Terror) as Birger Vanger.

In addition, the ensemble cast also includes Ariyon Bakare (Mr Loverman, The Mosquito Coast) as Palmgren, Lee Ross (Andor) as DI Gustaf Morell, Steve Wall (Black Doves) as Otto Falk, Justin Salinger (Hijack, The Strays) as Bjurman, Allan Corduner (Homeland, Tár) as Dirch Frode, Rochenda Sandall (Amandaland, WAR) as Armansky, Naomi Townsend (Going Dark, The Orange Cube Project) as Mimmi Wu Ingrid Keighley (Invasion) as the young Harriet Vanger, Danny Horn (Blockhead, Doctor Who) as the young Henrik Vanger, Lucy Brown (Primeval) as the young Isabella Vanger, Alastair Natkiel (Line of Duty) as the young Harald Vanger, Ewan Labram (Dept Q) as the young Martin Vanger, Joseph Mason-Coombs (Lazarus) as the young Birger Vanger, Daniella Arthur-Kennedy (First Day on Earth) as Pernilla Blomkvist, Enzo Cilenti (Kill Jackie, Black Mirror) as Greger Beckman, Dónall Ó Héalaí (Hidden Assets, The Surgeon and Landlines) as Anders Ahlund, and Lochlann Ó Mearáin (The Rainmaker) as Gottfried.

Set in the present day, Sky's The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo follows canceled star journalist Blomkvist and uncompromising hacker Salander as they investigate the disappearance of Harriet Vanger, who vanished more than three decades ago from the secluded island home of one of Sweden's most powerful industrial dynasties. As they delve deeper into the Vanger family's buried past, their investigation draws them closer to a chilling threat unfolding dangerously close to them in the present.

A primary reason for the franchise's 100 million-plus book sales worldwide, Salander's literary life began with Larsson's three original "Millennium" novels: The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Girl Who Played With Fire, and The Girl Who Kicked the Hornets' Nest. Following the original author's passing, David Lagercrantz would continue the series with The Girl in the Spider's Web, The Girl Who Takes an Eye for an Eye, and The Girl Who Lived Twice. Karin Smirnoff would carry on the franchise with 2022's The Girl in the Eagle's Talons and 2024's The Girl with Ice in Her Veins.

On the film side, Salander has been portrayed by several actresses. Noomi Rapace played the role in the original Swedish film trilogy (with Tehilla Blad cast as a younger Salander), while Rooney Mara played the role in 2011's U.S. adaptation The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo. Claire Foy would go on to play the role in the 2018 film adaptation of The Girl in the Spider's Web. Michael Nyqvist, Daniel Craig, and Sverrir Gudnason, respectively, portrayed co-lead Mikael Blomkvist in the big-screen adaptations. A series focusing on Lisbeth Salander was in development from Amazon Studios, Sony Pictures Television, and Showrunner Veena Sud (The Killing, Seven Seconds), though the project doesn't appear to be moving forward.

The series is written and executive produced by Amanda Coe, Steve Lightfoot and Angela LaManna. Reinaldo Marcus Green directs and executive produces, with Andrea Harkin and Amy Neil also directing. David Oyelowo stars and executive produces. Executive producers are Charlotte Moore and John Phillips for Left Bank Pictures and Sam Hoyle for Sky. Nuala O'Leary is series producer. The creative team also includes production designer Jo Finkel, cinematographer Yaron Orbach, hair and make-up designer Sharon Martin, and costume designer Nicole Fischnaller.

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