Posted in: Sky One, TV | Tagged: the girl with the dragon tattoo

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo: Sky Taps Oyelowo, Prettejohn as Leads

Sky's adaptation of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo has tapped David Oyelowo and Viola Prettejohn as Mikael Blomkvist and Lisbeth Salander.

Article Summary Sky’s The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo casts David Oyelowo as Mikael Blomkvist and Viola Prettejohn as Lisbeth Salander.

The eight-episode The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo series reimagines Stieg Larsson’s thriller in a present-day setting.

Blomkvist and Salander investigate Harriet Vanger’s decades-old disappearance tied to a powerful Swedish family.

Steve Lightfoot and Angela LaManna are writing and executive producing Sky’s new The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.

At the beginning of the year, the news hit that Sky was developing an eight-episode series adaptation of the late author Stieg Larsson's The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo. Now, eight months later, we're learning that David Oyelowo (Silo) and Viola Prettejohn (The Crown) have been tapped for the roles of Mikael Blomkvist and Lisbeth Salander, respectively. Set in the present day, Sky's The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo follows canceled star journalist Blomkvist and uncompromising hacker Salander as they investigate the disappearance of Harriet Vanger, who vanished more than three decades ago from the secluded island home of one of Sweden's most powerful industrial dynasties. As they delve deeper into the Vanger family's buried past, their investigation draws them closer to a chilling threat unfolding dangerously close to them in the present.

A primary reason for the franchise's 100 million-plus book sales worldwide, Salander's literary life began with Larsson's three original "Millennium" novels: The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Girl Who Played With Fire, and The Girl Who Kicked the Hornets' Nest. Following the original author's passing, David Lagercrantz would continue the series with The Girl in the Spider's Web, The Girl Who Takes an Eye for an Eye, and The Girl Who Lived Twice. Karin Smirnoff would carry on the franchise with 2022's The Girl in the Eagle's Talons and 2024's The Girl with Ice in Her Veins.

On the film side, Salander has been portrayed by several actresses. Noomi Rapace played the role in the original Swedish film trilogy (with Tehilla Blad cast as a younger Salander), while Rooney Mara played the role in 2011's U.S. adaptation The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo. Claire Foy would go on to play the role in the 2018 film adaptation of The Girl in the Spider's Web. Michael Nyqvist, Daniel Craig, and Sverrir Gudnason, respectively, portrayed co-lead Mikael Blomkvist in the big-screen adaptations. A series focusing on Lisbeth Salander was in development from Amazon Studios, Sony Pictures Television, and Showrunner Veena Sud (The Killing, Seven Seconds), though the project doesn't appear to be moving forward.

Steve Lightfoot (Spider-Noir, Hannibal) and Angela LaManna (The Haunting of Bly Manor, Behind Her Eyes) will write and executive-produce the Sky Original and Left Bank Pictures production. Andy Harries, Charlotte Moore, and John Phillips of Left Bank Pictures will also executive produce, along with Sam Hoyle for Sky, Amy Pascal, and Scott Rudin.

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