Posted in: Peacock, TV | Tagged: peacock, The Good Daughter

The Good Daughter Trailer: Peacock Limited Series Out November 12

Peacock has revealed a teaser trailer for its new limited series drama The Good Daughter, debuting on the service on November 12.

Article Summary The Good Daughter premieres November 12 on Peacock, with a first teaser trailer unveiling the new limited series.

Rose Byrne and Meghann Fahy lead The Good Daughter, joined by Brendan Gleeson, Olivia Williams, and more.

The Good Daughter comes from Karin Slaughter, who wrote and executive produced all six episodes of the thriller.

Directed by Watchmen's Steph Green, The Good Daughter looks like a standout in the crowded fall streaming lineup.

The Good Daughter is a new limited series premiering on Peacock on November 12, starring Rose Byrne, Meghann Fahy, Brendan Gleeson, Olivia Williams, Harper Steele, Michael Dorman, Audrey Grace Marshall, and Drew Cheek. It hails from Karin Slaughter (Pieces of Her, Will Trent), who wrote and executive produced all six episodes. Steph Green (Watchmen) directs all six. So, the pedigree is there for something that could be really unique and special this fall. Slaughter had this to say about the series: "The Good Daughter is a story of love, family, and the unbreakable bond between two resilient, funny, difficult sisters. It's thrilling to watch Charlie and Sam brought to life by two extraordinarily talented women. Rose and Meghann perfectly captured the sister relationship – all the history, heartache, and joy – wrapped inside this puzzle of a mystery."

The Good Daughter Enters A Crowded Fall Streaming Schedule

THE GOOD DAUGHTER is a suspenseful thriller wrapped in a deeply emotional story about love, family, and resilience. Sisters Charlotte (Meghann Fahy) and Samantha (Rose Byrne) Quinn have spent the last 20 years trying to piece together the lives that were fractured by a single night of violence. When another attack splinters the small town of Pikeville, Charlotte – now a lawyer like her father – is the first witness on the scene. As the case unfolds and twists through painful memories and buried secrets, what emerges is not just a story of survival, but of enduring ties between a father and his daughters, and the complex bond between sisters.

Sounds like a winner to me. The Good Daughter has two of my favorite working actresses in Hollywood right now starring; the series has a great hook, and as a fan of Will Trent, I will be all over this.

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