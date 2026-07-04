Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: july 4th, The Great American Block Party 250

The Great American Block Party 250: Here's Your July 4th Viewing Guide

Hosted by Tony Dokoupil and Nischelle Turner, and kicking off at 8 pm ET, here's a viewing guide for CBS's The Great American Block Party 250.

Article Summary The Great American Block Party 250 airs July 4 from 8–11 pm ET on CBS, with streaming on Paramount+, CBS News, and YouTube.

Hosted by Tony Dokoupil and Nischelle Turner, the CBS primetime special celebrates America’s 250th birthday.

Performers include Queen Latifah, The Roots, Jill Scott, Zac Brown Band, Jon Batiste, Goo Goo Dolls, and The War and Treaty.

The Great American Block Party 250 also features fireworks, hometown concerts, and reports from Washington and New York.

It's not like the Fourth of July isn't already a holiday that gets celebrated big-time across the country every year. But with this year being America's 250th birthday, let's just say that things have been dialed up in some very big ways. Tonight, CBS Evening News anchor Tony Dokoupil and Entertainment Tonight co-host Nischelle Turner host the three-hour primetime special celebration, The Great American Block Party 250. Stemming from the nation's capital, the special will feature musical performances from celebrations across the country, fireworks presentations from several key spots, and much more. To make sure you don't miss out, we've pulled together a preview/viewing guide – including when/where to watch/stream, who's on tap to perform, and much more!

When & Where Can I Watch "The Great American Block Party 250"? The party gets underway TONIGHT at 8 pm ET and runs until 11 pm ET, and will be available to watch on the CBS Television Network and stream on Paramount+ and CBS News 24/7. In addition, the special will also stream live on CBSNews.com and YouTube.com/CBSNews (waiting for you below).

Who's Performing/Appearing During "The Great American Block Party 250"?

CBS will air select songs from America 250 concerts in Los Angeles and Philadelphia:

Queen Latifah : America250 Benefit Show at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif.

: America250 Benefit Show at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif. The Roots & Jill Scott : One Philly Unity Concert for America in Philadelphia, Pa.

& : One Philly Unity Concert for America in Philadelphia, Pa. Paramount+ will stream the full One Philly Unity Concert for America via the ET Live Channel, featuring performances by The Roots, Jill Scott, Seal, Infinity Song, Jordan Davis, and more.

In addition, the CBS special will take viewers to hometowns across America to offer an inside look at small, intimate concerts with big-name acts:

Zac Brown Band in Atlanta, Ga.

in Atlanta, Ga. Jon Batiste in Montclair, N.J.

in Montclair, N.J. Goo Goo Dolls in Irvine, Calif.

in Irvine, Calif. The War and Treaty in Nashville, Tenn.

What Else Can We Expect During "The Great American Block Party 250"? Dokoupil and Turner will have a chance to speak with TV personality and Washington chef Rock Harper as he cooks up American classics and talks about America's 250th birthday. In addition, CBS News correspondent Kelly O'Grady will contribute to the coverage from Washington, D.C. In New York, correspondent Lilia Luciano will report on the latest with the Taylor Swift–Travis Kelce wedding from Madison Square Garden, and correspondent Rob Marciano will be live from New York's historic Fraunces Tavern in lower Manhattan.

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