Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Chris Jericho, The Greatest

The Greatest: Ali Series Adds Chris Jericho as Gorgeous George

Chris Jericho will play wrestler Gorgeous George in Prime Video's upcoming new Muhammad Ali series, The Greatest, debuting November 4th.

Article Summary Chris Jericho joins The Greatest as wrestler Gorgeous George in Prime Video’s authorized Muhammad Ali series.

The Greatest stars Jaalen Best as Ali and tells the boxing icon’s life story across eight episodes.

Created by Ben Watkins, The Greatest is backed by Lonnie Ali, Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society, and Roc Nation.

All eight episodes of The Greatest premiere on Prime Video on November 4, with breakout-hit potential this fall.

The Greatest is a new limited series that explores the life of Muhammad Ali, the greatest of all time. Created by Ben Watkins, the series is the first authorized scripted series about the prolific athlete. It stars Jaalen Best as Cassius Clay/Muhammad Ali, Omari Hardwick as Cassius Clay Sr., Dana Gourrier as Odessa 'Bird' Clay, Kai Parham as Rudy Clay, Amin Joseph as Sonny Liston, Giovanni Ribisi as Angelo Dundee, and Michael Ealy as Malcolm X. Now, Deadline Hollywood reports that Chris Jericho will play wrestler Gorgeous George in the series. All eight episodes will drop on Prime Video on November 4th.

The Greatest Could Be A Sleeper Hit This Fall

With Lonnie Ali, wife of the late legend, as executive producer, The Greatest is the first authorized scripted series about Ali's life, created and executive produced by Ben Watkins, who also serves as showrunner. Alongside Watkins' Blue Monday Productions (Cross), Michael B. Jordan's Outlier Society is produced by Authentic Studios (a division of Authentic Brands Group), Roc Nation, Shawn Carter, Polygram Entertainment (a Universal Music Group partner), and Grace: A Storytelling Company, with Watkins as showrunner and executive producer.

Outlier Society president Elizabeth Raposo executive produces, along with Authentic Brands Group's Corey Salter, Matthew Gross, and Marc Rosen, who also serve as executive producers. Additional executive producers include Craig Siebels, Aiyana White, Jeff Augustin, Katie Wech, Owen Shiflett; Boyd Muir, Michele Anthony, and Josh Wakely via his Grace: A Storytelling Company and Co-EPs David Blackman for Polygram and Stefano Agosto, Executive Vice President of Television at Outlier Society; as well as Desiree Perez of Roc Nation.

This has a real shot at being a hit for Prime Video. Ali has a legion of fans who have long been waiting for something like The Greatest to come along. So many sports figures are getting biopics and series right now; if you are a fan of a legend, keep an eye out; they might be next.

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