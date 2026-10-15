Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Muhammed Ali, The Greatest

The Greatest: Prime Video's Muhammad Ali Series Gets Official Trailer

Arriving on November 4th, here's the official trailer for The Greatest, Prime Video's new limited series exploring the life of Muhammad Ali.

Article Summary The Greatest gets its official Prime Video trailer, teasing the first authorized scripted series on Muhammad Ali.

All eight episodes of The Greatest premiere November 4 on Prime Video, charting Ali’s rise and lasting legacy.

Created by Ben Watkins and executive produced by Lonnie Ali, The Greatest brings major talent behind the scenes.

The Greatest could be a sleeper fall hit as sports biopics surge and Muhammad Ali fans finally get a prestige series.

The Greatest is a new limited series that explores the life of Muhammad Ali, the greatest of all time. Created by Ben Watkins, the series is the first authorized scripted series about the prolific athlete. It stars Jaalen Best as Cassius Clay/Muhammad Ali, Omari Hardwick as Cassius Clay Sr., Dana Gourrier as Odessa 'Bird' Clay, Kai Parham as Rudy Clay, Amin Joseph as Sonny Liston, Giovanni Ribisi as Angelo Dundee, and Michael Ealy as Malcolm X. All eight episodes will drop on Prime Video on November 4.

The Greatest Could Be A Sleeper Hit This Fall

With Lonnie Ali, wife of the late legend, as executive producer, The Greatest is the first authorized scripted series about Ali's life, created and executive produced by Ben Watkins, who also serves as showrunner. Alongside Watkins' Blue Monday Productions (Cross), and Michael B. Jordan's Outlier Society, are Authentic Studios (a division of Authentic Brands Group), Roc Nation, Shawn Carter, Polygram Entertainment (a Universal Music Group partner), and Grace: A Storytelling Company, with Watkins as showrunner and executive producer.

Outlier Society president Elizabeth Raposo executive produces, along with Authentic Brands Group's Corey Salter, Matthew Gross, and Marc Rosen, who also serve as executive producers. Additional executive producers include Craig Siebels, Aiyana White, Jeff Augustin, Katie Wech, Owen Shiflett; Boyd Muir, Michele Anthony, and Josh Wakely via his Grace: A Storytelling Company and Co-EPs David Blackman for Polygram and Stefano Agosto, Executive Vice President of Television at Outlier Society; as well as Desiree Perez of Roc Nation.

This has a real shot at being a hit for Prime Video. Ali has a legion of fans who have long been waiting for something like The Greatest to come along. So many sports figures are getting biopics and series right now; if you are a fan of a legend, keep an eye out; they might be next.

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