Posted in: TV | Tagged: guild, newlitg

The Guild Cast New Members In Daily LITG 27th July 2026

The Guild Cast New Members In The Daily LITG for the 27th of July 2026 #theguild

Article Summary The Guild leads Bleeding Cool’s Daily LITG for 27th July 2026, topping yesterday’s most-read stories with major cast news.

The Guild headlines a packed top ten alongside DC, Marvel, Doctor Who, Hasbro, and San Diego Comic-Con news.

The Guild shares space with fresh coverage on Absolute Universe reveals, Marvel changes, and SDCC buzz from across pop culture.

The Guild anchors a wider LITG roundup revisiting standout stories from the same date over the past seven years.

The Guild Cast New Members was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

The Guild Cast New Members and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, The Results Of The Eisner Awards 2025

LITG two years ago, Ultimate One Year Later

LITG three years ago, the Hellfire Gala

LITG four years ago, The Death Of Superman

LITG five years ago – Doctor Doom Changes The Fantastic Four

LITG six years ago, Luigi and Jae Lee

No matter what scandal may be hitting comic books, it appears that Luigi will always beat it. But there was a lot more to talk about.

LITG seven years ago, Stargirl was up in the air…

Comic Book birthdays today

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

David Cousens , artist on Falling and Black Star.

, artist on Falling and Black Star. Rich Young , co-founder of Ablaze

, co-founder of Ablaze Michael T Malve , former owner of Atomic Comics chain.

, former owner of Atomic Comics chain. Darren Collett , owner of Splat Comics.

, owner of Splat Comics. Fabrice Sapolsky, senior editor at Humanoids Comics.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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