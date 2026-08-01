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The Guild: Felicia Day on The Puppy Roll 3, "Stuart" Aftershow & More

Felicia Day (The Guild: Ren Faire'd) shares insights on The Puppy Roll 3/Gen Con, the Stuart Fails to Save the Universe aftershow, and more.

Article Summary The Guild creator Felicia Day shares how friendship with Anjali Bhimani led her to join The Puppy Roll 3 at Gen Con.

Day reveals she is playing her real dog, Sara Lavender, as a low-intelligence paladin for the Petco Love charity game.

The Guild star previews hosting the Stuart Fails to Save the Universe aftershow with Wil Wheaton and teases the wild season.

Felicia Day compares The Guild: Ren Faire’d and ensemble projects to forming Voltron, with everyone building something bigger.

If there's one thing that Felicia Day excels at, it's networking, and it's important to do in any profession, much less Hollywood. Not only has she built her reputation as an actress, writer, and filmmaker with The Guild, but she's also had memorable roles on Supernatural and Mystery Science Theater 3000, remains a force in gaming with TTRPGs and voiceover work, like Critical Role's The Legend of Vox Machina and The Mighty Nein. In part two, while promoting her Kickerstarter for her reunion movie, The Guild: Ren Faire'd, Day spoke to Bleeding Cool about joining Anjali Bhimani's TTRPG The Puppy Roll 3 at Gen Con, which partners with PetCo Love as a charity adoption drive, co-hosting the HBO Max Stuart Fails to Save the Universe Official Podcast after show alongside frequent collaborator and The Big Bang Theory universe fan favorite Wil Wheaton, and how she compares the collaborative effort to "forming Voltron."

The Guild Star Felicia Day on Joining The Puppy Roll 3 at Gen Con, 'Stuart Fails to Save the Universe' and More

Bleeding Cool: Since we were talking about Gen Con earlier, I spoke to Anjali earlier to help promote 'The Puppy Roll 3' and saw that you are also involved. Can you tell me a little bit about your character and how you got involved in that game?

Day: Well, Anjali is a very good friend of mine. She plays Zaboo's mom in the stage musical version of 'The Guild' that I've been developing over the last six years. I'm really hoping that the momentum of the Kickstarter persuades some theater producers to get involved in that and get it up on the stage somewhere, either in London, New York, or somewhere else, so I'm good friends with her. She's actually a card in the 'Swords and Sweethearts' game, that's where it's a dating sim card game that we're offering with the Kickstarter, very fun game.

I have a bunch of celebrities who are exclusively in ['The Guild'] Kickstarter as dateable cards, and Anjali is one of them. I love being in her creative world, and she loves being in my creative world, so for me to do 'The Puppy Roll' knowing I was going to be at Gen Con was a no-brainer. I'm playing Sara Lavender, my own dog. She is a goofy party girl. She's a husky, Sharpay, shepherd, Chihuahua mix, and it's very strange-looking. She's a real dork. She loves to jump on people. She's not thoughtful at all, but she's a really good girl, and I thought she'd be perfect as a low-intelligence paladin, which is what she is in real life. I cannot wait to play Sara Lavender, and it's such a good cause. I have so many wonderful people who are going to be playing with me.

Circling back on Wil, I know you're co-hosting the 'Stuart Fails to Save the Universe' aftershow, and I was wondering what you like doing at these types of shows, and talking about this surreal spin-off of 'The Big Bang Theory.'

Yes, 'Stuart Fails to Save the Universe' is such a fun show. I've seen the whole season, and you don't know what you're in for. The imaginative journey of jumping from universe to universe is so fun, and I'm excited for everybody to experience that ride. I will tell you, episode three ("Spoiler: Bert Is Magic") is just incredible. Everyone's going to go nuts, but all of them are just really fun. Yeah, working with Wil is fantastic. I love doing actor show stuff, because I love actors. I love the people who make what I love, interviewing them, understanding their process, finding out tidbits about how the show was shot, their problems, how they overcame hurdles, and what ended up on the screen. It's so fun for me. I just like talking to people. I love highlighting their work, and this is just an extension of it, and is a fun job on top of it all.

Yeah, I spoke to John [Ross Bowie, who plays Barry] Kripke for the show, and he's telling me about the wildest things he's able to do and how dark his character went, like that Dr. Smith from 'Lost in Space.'

No, no. I mean, yes, he has an arc. Yes, he starts off like Dr. Smith, but he gets less creepy [laughs].

Yeah, and I was just remembering when I asked him about that finale (and his reaction to that).

Oh my gosh, so funny and so fun. Listen, that ensemble is seasoned actors who are super grateful for a job, and are bringing their A game in every way. Their chemistry on screen and off is just too wonderful. It makes me not envious but inspired because that's the dynamic that I have on 'The Guild' of just people who've been or working with each other a long time, just joyously playing together and yeah.

When you're on these projects, does it really ever feel like work, or do you just feel like yourself?

Yeah, I try to keep all my work really low-key. This movie is definitely going to be the biggest thing I'll ever do on my own, and it's pretty challenging to be able to do something as big as I want to do on this budget, but because I love it. Everyone is in it for the love of it and feels ownership over what they're doing, which I think is important, especially with art and creativity; everybody wins when people form a Voltron. They get together and form something greater than they could by themselves, and that's what filmmaking is for me. Yeah, I can't tell you the joy that it is to get the team back together, and I cannot wait to get on set as soon as we lock all the production details down now that we know that I think we're going to get our budget.

For more information on The Guild: Ren Faire'd Kickstarter, including details, available perks, and benefits, you can visit here.

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