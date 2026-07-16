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The Hawk: Will Ferrell Open to Sandler/"Happy Gilmore" Golf Crossover

Netflix's The Hawk star Will Ferrell would be open to a mega golf crossover with Adam Sandler's Happy Gilmore and Owen Wilson's The Stick.

Article Summary The Hawk star Will Ferrell says he’d be open to a golf comedy crossover with Adam Sandler’s Happy Gilmore.

Ferrell imagines The Hawk’s Lonnie Hawkins getting inside Happy Gilmore’s head in a wild on-course clash.

Jimmy Tatro and Luke Wilson tease The Hawk vs. Happy Gilmore as a perfect matchup of golf wildcards.

The Hawk cast also floated an Owen Wilson The Stick crossover, though Netflix and Apple might resist.

One can argue the biggest reason of Will Ferrell's success in his post- Saturday Night Live is how much of a team player his is partnering with comedy giants and contemporaries in his projects, which was really prominent during his sports film's era, which includes Blades of Glory, Talladega Nights: The Legend of Ricky Bobby, and Semi-Pro Ironically, his return to the genre comes in the form of the mostly solitary sport of golf where the only teammate you have is your caddy, in the Netflix sports comedy series The Hawk. At the series' premiere, Ferrell spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about potential crossovers in future seasons, most notably Adam Sandler's hockey player-turned pro golfer Happy Gilmore, which he returned to the role in the 2025 Netflix sequel Happy Gilmore 2, and Owen Wilson's Pryce "The Stick" Cahill from the Apple TV sports comedy The Stick.

The Hawk Star Will Ferrell on the Sports Comedy Crossover of a Lifetime with Happy Gilmore and The Stick

When THR mused on the possibility, "They come from two different approaches. I think Lonnie's a fan of Happy; they'd have a great time, but Lonnie would get inside of his head," Ferrell, who plays Lonnie "The Hawk" Hawkins, said. Co-star Jimmy Tatro, who plays Lance, added, "I think they would get on each other's nerves. I think Happy would be irked by The Hawk; it's hard not to get annoyed by The Hawk if he's beating you, but just the antics, it's the kind of thing that would drive you nuts on the golf course." Luke Wilson, who plays Golden Fisk, also chimed in, "They're both kind of wildcards; it would be a good match," similar to a Tiger Woods- Phil Mickelson competition.

Ferrell teased that his fellow SNL alum could pop up in Season 2 while Wilson did the same for his brother Owen and his Apple TV series, joking, "Having the characters from 'Stick' come on 'The Hawk' and vice versa, kind of like superhero movies where we merge universes. I'm sure all the actors would say yes, and both streaming people [at Apple and Netflix] would be like 'No! Keep it separate!'" For more, including how co-star Fortune Feimster was opening for Sandler during his comedy tour when she got cast in The Hawk, and why Ferrell wanted to challenge himself to make his project a TV series rather than his more traditional sports films, and more, you can check out the entire interview. The Hawk, which also stars Molly Shannon, Chris Parnell, Katelyn Tarver, Gabriel Hogan, and Aida Osman, premieres July 16th on Netflix.

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