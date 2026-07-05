Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: The Hawk

The Hawk: Will Ferrell's Latest Netflix Sports Comedy Tackles Golf

Will Ferrell is returning to his first sports comedy in nearly 20 years in Netflix's The Hawk, targeting golf as Lonnie "The Hawk" Hawkins.

There was a time when a Will Ferrell sports comedy was the norm with the NASCAR-driven Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006), basketball's Semi-Pro (2008), figure skating's Blades of Glory (2007), and the soccer-themed Kicking & Screaming (2005). Now, Ferrell's mellowed out from the genre, coincidentally in the one sport most retirees participate in, golf, with the upcoming Netflix series The Hawk, in which he plays Lonnie "The Hawk" Hawkins, who also coincidentally peaked in 2004 as the number one golfer, who struggles on the back nine to recapture his magic. His body says retire, but his heart says he's not done yet. His ex-wife and his son, Lance, golf's new golden boy, know he's through. But with one more major to win to complete golf's Grand Slam, Lonnie refuses to believe he's anything other than one stroke away from the greatest comeback in golf history. Netflix released the trailer for the series.

The Hawk: What We Know.

The Hawk comes courtesy of Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum's Gloria Sanchez Productions, and Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman's T-Street Productions with Ferrell, Elbaum, Alix Taylor, Johnson, Bergman, Nena Rodrigue, Rami Yousseff, Andy Campagna, and Josh Rabinowitz as executive producers. In addition to Ferrell, the series also stars fellow Saturday Night Live alums Molly Shannon and Chris Parnell, Jimmy Tatro, Fortune Feimster, Katelyn Tarver, David Hornsby, Luke Wilson, Gabriel Hogan, and Aida Osman.

The Hawk marks Ferrell's first created live-action series and the second live-action series he's starred in after AppleTV's The Shrink Next Door. He also starred in the Adult Swim animated series The Oblongs. The actor, writer, and producer is one of SNL's greatest success stories since his original seven-season run from 1995 to 2002, which includes his signature role as former President George W. Bush, harking back to the days when Republicans actually pretended to have a sense of humor about themselves. The series premieres July 16th on Netflix.

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