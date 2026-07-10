Posted in: Hulu, TV | Tagged: The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy

The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy Series Adapt Not Happening: Cuse

Carlton Cuse confirmed he's no longer working on Hulu's 2019-announced adaptation of Douglas Adams' The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy.

Article Summary Carlton Cuse says Hulu’s The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy series adaptation is no longer moving forward.

Hulu announced the Douglas Adams adaptation in 2019, with Cuse and Jason Fuchs set as co-showrunners.

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy has spanned radio, novels, TV, games, comics, and a 2005 feature film.

Cuse says Douglas Adams’ story proved difficult to adapt, and the team never found the right approach.

Though its origin story began as a radio sitcom on BBC Radio 4 for two series (1978 – 1980), Douglas Adams' The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy would go on to have a major impact on the pop culture landscape over the years. The franchise would go on to include five novels, comic book adaptations, a 1981 BBC series adaptation starring Peter Jones and Simon Jones, a 1984 text adventure game (one that still haunts us to this very day), and a 2005 feature film, starring Martin Freeman, Sam Rockwell, Yasiin Bey (aka, Mos Def), Zooey Deschanel, Bill Nighy, and many more familiar faces and voices.

And then, in 2019, Hulu announced it would be tackling a series adaptation, with Carlton Cuse (Locke & Key) and Jason Fuchs (It: Welcome to Derry) serving as co-showrunners. Stemming from ABC Signature and Genre Arts, the plan was for production to kick off in Summer 2020, with a 2021 premiere. From there, we were getting a whole lot of mixed reporting – from the show getting an early Season 2 green light, to conflicting reports about whether the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the production (or even whether or not production had started). Five years later, things have been pretty quiet, with Cuse and Fuchs having clearly moved on to other projects.

Speaking with ScreenRant, Cuse offered what looks to be the final word on the project. Revealing that he is "not working on that any longer," Cuse noted that Adams' work is "an incredibly difficult story to crack," and that he, Fuchs, and the writers "didn't really figure out a way to do it" for today's viewing audience. "That happens [sometimes when] you work on things. It was a worthwhile shot to take, because I love that story so much. Even though it didn't come to fruition, it was really fun to get to think about it a lot, and to reabsorb myself in that story and that world, because it was so brilliant."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!