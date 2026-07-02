Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: the hunting party

The Hunting Party Is Over as Cast Options Officially Expire

With the cast's options reportedly having expired and not extended, The Hunting Party has officially ended its run after two seasons.

Article Summary The Hunting Party is officially over after cast options expired, ending hopes for a Season 3 revival.

NBC canceled The Hunting Party in June, but strong delayed viewing and Netflix buzz kept fans optimistic.

Deadline reports no cast option extensions were offered, closing the door on any last-minute streamer rescue.

Many hoped The Hunting Party could pull off a Lucifer-style Netflix save, but that comeback now appears dead.

Though the news came down early in June that NBC had canceled JJ Bailey & Jake Coburn's Melissa Roxburgh, Nick Wechsler, Patrick Sabongui, Josh McKenzie, and Sara Garcia-starring The Hunting Party after two seasons, there was hope that maybe the "hunt" wasn't quite over. Though not exactly killing it ratings-wise during its debut airings on NBC, the story was different on the delayed viewing side of things. In fact, it was the show's over-the-top performance on Netflix that led fans to believe a third season could become a reality. Unfortunately, that final hope came to an end on Thursday, with Deadline Hollywood reporting that the cast's options had expired and no extensions were offered. Though fans were looking to a number of streamers to possibly save the day, many hoped the show's success on Netflix would lead to a "Lucifer"-like move.

This dynamic and suspenseful thrill ride of a crime procedural follows a small team of investigators led by former FBI profiler Rebecca "Bex" Henderson (Melissa Roxburgh). They've been assembled to track down and capture the most dangerous serial killers the world has ever seen, all of whom have just escaped from the Pit – a top-secret government prison that's not supposed to exist. As Bex races to catch these killers before it's too late, she discovers the one thing more twisted than the dangerous fugitives she's chasing is the prison itself that they just escaped from – because the Pit wasn't just a prison. Along with Roxburgh, the series also stars Nick Wechsler, Patrick Sabongui, Josh McKenzie, and Sara Garcia.

Series creator and co-showrunner JJ Bailey and co-showrunner Jake Coburn write and executive-produce NBC's The Hunting Party. Thor Freudenthal is the director and executive producer, and Michael Jones Morales is the writer and executive producer. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, produces the series.

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