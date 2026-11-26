Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: The Hunting Wives

The Hunting Wives: Glenn on Season 2 Upping the Ante, Co-Stars & More

The Hunting Wives star Joyce Glenn discussed Season 2, showrunner Rebecca Cutter, working with Malin Akerman and Brittany Snow, and more.

Article Summary The Hunting Wives star Joyce Glenn breaks down Monae’s bigger, bolder Season 2 arc as the fallout intensifies.

Glenn shares how family firearms training prepared her for The Hunting Wives and the show’s heightened action.

The Hunting Wives Season 2 moves beyond May Cobb’s novel, with Rebecca Cutter taking the story into wild new territory.

Joyce Glenn praises Malin Akerman, Brittany Snow, and the cast chemistry as The Hunting Wives raises the stakes.

While Joyce Glenn wasn't in the deepest part of the calamity in season one of The Hunting Wives, she got a front-row seat for all the crime, drama, and controversy surrounding the murderous and salacious conspiracy surrounding Margo Banks (Malin Akerman) and Sophie O'Neil (Brittany Snow), and they're just getting started. As a member of the Hunting Wives, Glenn spoke to Bleeding Cool about a variety of topics, including how the fallout affects Monae, as a member of Margo's inner circle, her firearms training, working with showrunner Rebecca Cutter, her familiarity with the May Cobb novel of the same name, how the show shifts into uncharted territory, her co-stars, and teasing the new stars for season two.

The Hunting Wives Star Joyce Glenn on Monae, Season 2, and More

When you're cast as Monae, what drew you to the role?

Glenn: Monae is Beautiful. She's fun, vibrant, a bit carefree, a very grounded person in her friend group. I could relate to all those things, and then I also found it a challenge with just the demographic. Her background, affiliation- so I knew it would be a challenge, but I knew she would be a fun girl to portray for sure.

Before filming, did you already have firearms training?

I had previous training in firearms for sure. My dad is career military, so it was a family thing. We knew how to load and fire, so I jumped right in. A lot of the girls were newer, so we met at our own pace. We did minimal training, but it was mostly holding weapons, because we used prop weapons for safety. Oftentimes, especially the heavier shotguns, there was minimal training, but I was very comfortable. I jumped right in thanks to my dad.

What do you like about working with Rebecca as a creative?

Oh wow, Rebecca is a strong woman. That's always enticing to me, no holds barred, very transparent, very forward. She looks after her girls. She writes for women. She honors women characters. She's such an admirable person and a role model to a degree, the way she handles business, and it speaks to how she is as a creative as well.

Did you familiarize yourself with May's book before signing on, or did you have a chance to read it at all?

I did. I was reading it as we were filming. It allowed me to compare, because there are some deviations, of course, from the book. You'll see that season two took a totally different direction. So, it was fun to see the original premise, but it was also fun to see where Rebecca's creativity went in different directions. So, it's a fun little combination there.

How would you describe, going into season two, the effects of season one on Monae and the way she interacts with Margo and Sophie?

I will honestly say for a lot of the characters, everything's amplified in season two. Season one was sort of a switch bait there; it just seemed like "fun wives" until there was a murder. Season two, it's all in your face. You know who we are, you know what we're about, so everything's just kind of doubled down. Monae is just as much of a fun girl, but you know, less clothes, bigger hair; it's just taking it up a notch, basically [laughs].

What did you enjoy most about hanging out with Malin, Brittany and Jamie [Ray Newman]?

Oh, they're awesome girls. Malin and Jamie are amazing mothers. They have a nurturing side that really helps. Malin is very seasoned too, so she's great on guiding and grooming to a degree. Brittany is almost just as much of a sweetheart as Sophie is on the show: Very mild-mannered, so likable, and with a calming energy, a really great girl. I enjoyed them from season one to season two. In season one, there were more nerves there. In season two, everybody's letting their hair down. Everyone's comfortable. So it was fun to watch that transition and watch everybody develop and gain closeness.

Was there anything that you wanted to add about just the additions in season two or just maybe things in general that fans could look forward to?

Well, I think the fans are going to enjoy, as I said, doubling down in season two. I watched the first episode at the premiere. Everyone's going to love it. There's a lot of new characters, as you know. A lot of people were murdered, but there are some great people like John Stamos and Angel Reese, and some unexpected new faces. Other than that, we're just taking it all the way there, and we really hope you all love it.

Season two of The Hunting Wives, which also stars Evan Jonigkeit, Dermot Mulroney, Hunter Emery, and Karen Rodriguez, is available on Netflix.

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