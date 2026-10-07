Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: The Hunting Wives

The Hunting Wives: Netflix Renews Mystery-Thriller Ahead of Season 2

Lionsgate's Brittany Snow and Malin Åkerman-starred mystery-thriller The Hunting Wives has gotten a Season 3 order ahead of its second season.

Article Summary Netflix renews The Hunting Wives for Season 3 ahead of Season 2, signaling strong confidence in the mystery-thriller.

The Hunting Wives Season 2 pushes beyond May Cobb’s novel, diving into Sophie and Margo’s explosive fallout.

Sophie uncovers Margo’s murder setup and a dangerous family secret tied to Kyle and Jed’s Texas ambitions.

After a breakout Netflix run and 35 million views, The Hunting Wives returns November 26 with more scandal.

It seems like Netflix can't get enough of the Maple Brook chaos as the streamer announced it's renewing The Hunting Wives for a third season in advance of its second season premiere in November. The Rebecca Cutter-created series based on the book of the same name by May Cobb will surpass the original novel in the upcoming season that sees the fallout between Sophie (Brittany Snow) and her frenemy and former lover Margo (Malin Åkerman), after Sophie discovers the socialite leader framed her for murder, and discovers Margo's secret past involving her trailer park brother, Kyle (Michael Aaron Milligan), who possesses a criminal past she can't afford to become public with her husband, Jed Banks (Dermot Mulroney), and his gubernatorial ambitions for Texas.

The Hunting Wives: What We Know…

Originally slated for Starz, Netflix picked up the Lionsgate TV series, where it gained a popular following, peaking at number 2 in its second week after launch, and has tallied over 35 million views since its July 2025 release. The original story follows Sophie, a former Bostonite who moves with her family to Maple Brook, a fictional town in East Texas, to escape her dark past of alcoholism and vehicular manslaughter that ruined her life in Massachusetts, hoping for a fresh start. As she acclimates to her new life, the socialite takes her into her inner circle of equally manipulative cougars and seduces her into her salacious lifestyle. Not only do they fall in love, but they also partake in more debauchery involving local high schoolers, which leads to a murderous scandal that threatens to take Margo down. In the season 1 finale, Sophie has a run-in with Kyle and seriously injures him with her car in a bit of a déjà vu before, in a panic, deciding to throw him off the cliff as Margo attempts to contact him on the phone.

"I'm so stoked to be heading back to Maple Brook, and I promise that once you've finished Season 2, you'll be desperate to see what happens next," Cutter, who also serves as executive producer, writer, and showrunner, wrote in a statement. "Buckle up, because Season 3 will be even more scandalous and twisted." The Hunting Wives, which also stars Evan Jonigkeit, George Ferrier, Jaime Ray Newman, Hunter Emery, Karen Rodriguez, Kim Matula, Alex Fitzalan, John Stamos, Cam Gigandet, Dale Dickey, Angel Reese, and Casey Mills, returns November 26th on Netflix.

THE HUNTING WIVES has been renewed for Season 3! pic.twitter.com/R9bK0ub5Y7 — Netflix (@netflix) October 7, 2026

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