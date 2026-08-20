Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: The Hunting Wives

The Hunting Wives Returns in November: Season 2 Image Gallery Released

Returning on November 26th, Netflix released images from the second season of Brittany Snow and Malin Akerman-starring The Hunting Wives.

Article Summary The Hunting Wives Season 2 premieres on Netflix November 26, bringing Sophie and Margo back for a dangerous Thanksgiving return.

Season 2 opens with Sophie and Margo estranged, but old secrets and new enemies force them into each other’s orbit again.

The Hunting Wives raises the stakes as power, desire, and manipulation blur the line between hunter and hunted in Maple Brook.

Netflix’s The Hunting Wives Season 2 also teases major trouble for Jed, Callie, Brad, and the town’s buried crimes.

If you're a fan of Showrunner Rebecca Cutter's hit, Brittany Snow and Malin Akerman-starring The Hunting Wives, you're going to like what November 26th has to offer. That's right, the second season will be hitting screens for the Thanksgiving season (in the U.S.) – and it begins with Sophie (Snow) and Margo (Akerman) on the outs. But soon enough, old secrets and new foes force them back together. As they play their dangerous games, the question arises: Are they the hunters or the hunted? Here's a look at the Season 2 image gallery that was released, along with a rundown of this season's who's who:

Brittany Snow as Sophie O'Neil: After moving to Maple Brook with her husband and son, and craving a fresh start, the tightly wound Sophie is quickly drawn into Margo Banks's seductive orbit and the dangerous world of the Hunting Wives. As Margo awakens parts of herself that she spent years suppressing, Sophie becomes increasingly reckless — and by the end of Season 1, she crosses a line that puts the two women on far more equal and dangerous footing.

Malin Akerman as Margo Banks: Magnetic, uninhibited, and accustomed to getting exactly what she wants, Margo has Maple Brook's elite social scene wrapped around her perfectly manicured finger. But when she takes newcomer Sophie under her wing, their intoxicating connection begins to complicate Margo's carefully controlled world — especially as Sophie proves that she's more than capable of playing Margo's dangerous game.

Dermot Mulroney as Jed Banks: Margo's husband and a wealthy businessman with Texas-sized political ambitions. Charismatic and confident, Jed is as comfortable bending the rules in his marriage as he is wielding his influence — but as he learns by the end of Season 1, life with Margo means even he can't control everything happening under his roof.

Evan Jonigkeit as Graham O'Neil: Sophie's overbearing husband moves his family to Maple Brook for a promising new job working for Jed Banks, hoping Texas will offer them the fresh start they need. But as Sophie is pulled deeper into Margo's orbit, Graham is forced to reckon with the fact that he barely recognizes his wife now.

Jaime Ray Newman as Callie Baskin: She's the wife of Maple Brook's sheriff and she's also Margo's fiercely loyal best friend with benefits. Protective, possessive, and no stranger to keeping secrets, Callie has spent years comfortably at Margo's side — until Sophie's arrival threatens her position. But Callie's star turn at the end of Season 1 (shout-out, Nancy Grace) begs the question, is this sidekick ready to be the main character?

George Ferrier as Brad Thompson: The privileged teenage son of Jill and Reverend Clint, Brad looks like the golden boy of one of Maple Brook's most prominent families, but his fixation on Margo puts him at the center of a dangerous web of sex, secrecy, and jealousy. Season 2 finds Brad starting his college basketball career at Baylor, but can he really leave the traumas of Maple Brook behind?

Karen Rodriguez as Deputy Wanda Salazar: A determined Maple Brook sheriff's deputy, Salazar spends Season 1 investigating the murder that exposes just how many secrets the town's most powerful residents have been keeping. Persistent and skeptical of easy answers, she proves increasingly difficult to mislead — and as Season 2 brings new crimes, new suspects, and new complications, Salazar may be one of the few people still committed to uncovering the truth.

Branton Box as Sheriff Jonny Baskin: Ambitious and influential, Sheriff Jonny knows that staying on top in Maple Brook means enforcing the law without ruffling the feathers of the powerful elite. But as the secrets pile up, this delicate balance proves harder than ever to maintain. And while their marriage might be unconventional, when Jonny and Callie work together — pairing his authority with her instincts — they're nearly unstoppable.

Hunter Emery as Deputy Walter Flynn: A Maple Brook sheriff's deputy and Salazar's partner, Flynn is easy to dismiss as a small-town good ol' boy, but as he proves during Season 1's Abby Jackson investigation: There's a surprisingly sharp cop underneath that laid-back exterior.

Dale Dickey as Zelda Moffitt: Rugged and mean, Zelda is the head of a biker gang from Margo's rough and tumble hometown of Alba, Texas. With an ironclad loyalty to her family and an eye-for-an-eye sense of justice, Zelda is as fiercely protective of her own as she is merciless toward anyone who crosses them.

Cam Gigandet as Gentle John Moffitt: The nephew of Zelda and her consigliere is a sexy-scary tattoo-covered hothead. Gentle John isn't calculating enough to be careful, which makes his aggression all the more terrifying.

Kim Matula as Nadia Kelly: This season's fish-out-of-water Maple Brook newcomer is a magnetic Hollywood producer. Nadia is hardworking and extremely ambitious — and does she have a trick up her sleeve to boot?

John Stamos as Chase Brylan: With a cowboy hat as big as his ego, Chase Brylan is a fast-talking country music king.

Alex FitzAlan as Lincoln Trout: A conniving Conservative wunderkind and Jed's new campaign advisor, Trout is smug, slick, and willing to do anything to advance Jed's career. Trout is a fixer — just don't be the one needing fixing.

Angel Reese as Trainer Barbie: A former athlete, Barbie is the tough-talking, no-nonsense trainer for Baylor University's basketball team and she's tasked with the impossible: talking some sense into Brad Thompson.

Set in an East Texas town with secrets piled higher than a socialite's hair on a humid day, the series stars Snow as Sophie, a Cambridge transplant who's drawn into the wealthy, decadent world of Margo (Akerman), the wife of oil tycoon Jed Banks (Mulroney), whose political aspirations are only surpassed by his scandalous behavior. Also along for the new batch of episodes: Newman, Jonigkeit, and Ferrier. Netflix's The Hunting Wives is executive produced by series writer and showrunner Rebecca Perry Cutter (Hightown), Erwin Stoff (The Serpent Queen), and Cobb. Produced by Lionsgate and 3 Arts Entertainment, the second season will launch globally as a Netflix-branded series.

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