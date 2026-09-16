Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: netflix, Rebecca Cutter, The Hunting Wives

The Hunting Wives Season 2 Looking to Keep Things Wild: Cutter

With the second season of Netflix's The Hunting Wives releasing on November 26th, fans can rest easy: it's going to be wild as ever.

Article Summary The Hunting Wives Season 2 premieres on Netflix November 26, giving fans a wild Thanksgiving binge.

Rebecca Cutter says The Hunting Wives Season 2 stays twisty, soapy, and just as outrageous as season one.

With the novel’s story surpassed, The Hunting Wives heads into fresh territory while keeping the chaos coming.

Cutter is balancing meme-worthy moments with real shocks, promising The Hunting Wives won’t parody itself.

The Hunting Wives took Netflix by storm when the first season debuted last summer, and the streamer quickly picked up a second season. Based on the novel by May Cobb, series creator Rebecca Cutter put the foot on the gas and crammed quite a bit of soapy story into those episodes, and stars Brittany Snow, Malin Akerman, Evan Jonigkeit, Katie Lowes, George Ferrier, Dermot Mulroney, Jaime Ray Newman, and Chrissy Metz seemed to have a ball making it. Now, with season two debuting on November 26, Thanksgiving no less, fans are excited to see what craziness awaits in the new season. Cutter told EW not to worry; the show will be just as twisty and wild in the second season, even as it moves past where the novel ended.

The Hunting Wives Binge Begins After The Parade

"You can't help but think of, What are the Twitter moments? What are the memes?" Cutter noted. "I hate to use the word 'data' because that sounds like I'm actually researching. No, my research is looking at Instagram and TikTok. So you're trying to outdo that, but at the same time, you don't want it to become a parody of itself. So I have to be careful not to be doing things just for the memes. A lot of s— happens. That's my jam. I do not like a boring show. I want s— to happen." New cast members for The Hunting Wives during the second season include John Stamos, Kim Matula, and Alex Fitzalan.

That first season was a wild ride, and it feels like it was released five years ago, not last year. Even the other day, the family was hanging out on the couch and wondering out loud when season two was releasing. Now we have our answer, and we know how we will be spending Thanksgiving night after dinner. Thanks, Netflix.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!