Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: The Hunting Wives

The Hunting Wives Stars Tease Season 2 Pushing Boundaries Further

The Hunting Wives stars Malin Akerman, Brittany Snow, and Jaime Ray Newman tease how Season 2 pushes boundaries and has more "naughtiness."

Article Summary The Hunting Wives Season 2 is set to push beyond May Cobb’s book with a more explosive Maple Brook story.

Malin Akerman, Brittany Snow, and Jaime Ray Newman tease more naughtiness and bigger boundary-pushing twists.

The cast promises The Hunting Wives fans plenty more surprises, with every element turned up for Season 2.

After Season 1’s upheaval, Sophie, Margo, and Callie are poised for shocking new choices when Season 2 arrives.

Things are certainly looking to ramp up in the East Texas fictional town of Maple Brook as we draw closer to The Hunting Wives season two, as we await its premiere date on Netflix, and the Lionsgate series from Rebecca Cutter will go beyond the May Cobb book. The salacious crime drama follows Sophie O'Neill (Brittany Snow), who moves with her family from Massachusetts for a new life in Texas to escape her skeletons, and meets influential socialite Margo Banks (Malin Akerman), the wife of a gubernatorial candidate for governor (Dermot Mulroney), as the two live promiscuous lives in indulgence. Sophie quickly learns that not everything is as she thinks as she gets to know the Queen Bee and her inner circle, while being seduced by them and their lives. As season one wraps, the conspiracy unravels, and Sophie clears her name, Margo's world gets turned upside down, and another fateful decision sets the stage for a more explosive season two. At the 2026 Las Culturistas Culture Awards, Ackerman, Snow, and Jaime Ray Newman (Callie Baskin) spoke to Deadline on little they can tease about the coming season despite still not having a firm date from the streamer.

The Hunting Wives Stars on Season Two: "They Went There?! They Did What?!"

When asked what little The Hunting Wives stars can offer, "Naughtiness? More," Newman said. Snow added, "It's certainly not less. There's definitely no less naughtiness." Ackerman offered an assurance to fans, "We can't give away too much, because we don't want to take away the surprise element for y'all, but you won't be disappointed. I'll tell you that. There's a lot more in everything." Wrapping up, Snow upped the ante, "If anything, everyone's going to be like, 'They went where?! They did what?!'" Season one of The Hunting Party, starring Evan Jonigkeit, George Ferrier, Katie Lowes, and Chrissy Metz, is available on Netflix.

The cast of The Hunting Wives tease Season 2: "There's a lot more of everything." #CultureAwards2026 pic.twitter.com/jJDL6ZBNdz — Deadline (@DEADLINE) June 17, 2026

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