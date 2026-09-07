Posted in: Movies, Netflix, TV | Tagged: The Inbetweeners

The Inbetweeners 3 In Production; Beesley & Morris Writing/Directing

Netflix announced that production on The Inbetweeners 3 is underway, with Simon Bird, James Buckley, Blake Harrison, and Joe Thomas returning.

After months of rumblings that a return was on the way, Netflix made it official on Monday. That's right: as you read this, production is underway in the UK on the feature film adventure, The Inbetweeners 3. The continuation of the hugely popular sitcom and its two record-breaking films sees Simon Bird, James Buckley, Blake Harrison, and Joe Thomas reprising their roles as Will McKenzie, Jay Cartwright, Neil Sutherland, and Simon Cooper. Series creators Damon Beesley and Iain Morris are on board to write and direct the film. "It's been super-fun hanging out with our friends again, and we're going to work hard every week to ensure there are no problems making this new film for humans," Beesley and Morris shared in a statement when the news was first announced.

To make it all official, Netflix dropped an official announcement teaser for The Inbetweeners 3, which you can check out below. And don't forget: production is just getting underway so give them a minute or two to breathe before wondering why there hasn't been a trailer released yet:

The coming-of-age sitcom was originally broadcast on Channel 4 between 2008 and 2010. It followed the misadventures of suburban teenager Will McKenzie and his friends Simon Cooper, Neil Sutherland, and Jay Cartwright at the fictional Rudge Park Comprehensive as they navigated school life, friendship, and failed sexual encounters.

Over three series, it set new ratings records for the channel and won multiple awards. Two hugely successful Film4-backed movies followed, released in 2011 and 2014 respectively. The first went straight in at No.1 in the box office and set a record for the biggest opening weekend for a UK comedy at the time of its release, with the sequel also breaking box office records.

The film will be produced by Claire Jones alongside Banijay's Patrick Holland and Fudge Park Productions' Mark Lesbirel. Caroline Levy, Caroline Leddy, Phil Gilbert, Suzanne Knight, Tom Jordan, Farhana Bhula, Iain Morris, and Damon Beesley will serve as executive producers.

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