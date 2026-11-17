Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Harlen Coben, netflix, The Innocent

The Innocent: "I Will Find You" Team Set for New Harlan Coben Adapt

Netflix is prepping its 15th Harlan Coben series, The Innocent, stemming from the creative team behind the hit series, I Will Find You.

Article Summary Netflix is developing The Innocent as its 15th Harlan Coben adaptation, extending one of its biggest thriller brands.

I Will Find You creative team Robert Hull, Bryan Wynbrandt, and Steven Lilien will lead the new Harlan Coben series.

Netflix says Harlan Coben remains a major creative force, with The Innocent marking another key global thriller launch.

Following I Will Find You’s 2026 success, The Innocent is positioned as another twisty Harlan Coben hit for Netflix.

Harlan Coben has become the Netflix version of Stephen King, as the streamer is prepping its 15th adaptation of the author's work. The Innocent is the latest, hailing from I Will Find You's Robert Hull, Bryan Wynbrandt, and Steven Lilien of StoryMath. That series is the fifth-most-popular English-language series on Netflix in 2026. "We're thrilled to call Netflix our home and couldn't be more grateful to our friends Jinny Howe, Cole Galvin, James Flannery, Mike Azzolino, and of course, the incredible Harlan Coben, for their continued partnership," the showrunners said in a joint statement. "Bringing I Will Find You to life and seeing it connect with audiences around the world was an amazing experience. We're excited to bring our signature brand of twisty and propulsive storytelling to The Innocent and the many new stories we look forward to telling at Netflix."

Harlan Coben Is The Most Important Franchise At Netflix

Here is the logline for the series: "Previously adapted as a Spanish-language limited series, The Innocent follows Matt Hunter, a New Jersey man whose tranquil life hides a dark past. When he and his wife, Olivia, try to buy a house in Matt's old hometown, things begin to unravel — and people start to turn up dead. With Matt as the prime suspect, the couple will have to operate outside the law to clear his name and save their future." "Harlan Coben is one of the great creative partnerships at Netflix, and The Innocent marks our 15th story together," says Cole Galvin, Netflix Vice President of Drama Series. "Nobody builds a can't-look-away thriller like Harlan, and Robert Hull, Bryan Wynbrandt, and Steven Lilien brought their own dynamic creativity to I Will Find You, a global hit for us. We're thrilled to welcome them to the Netflix family, and we can't wait for the world to get hooked on their Innocent."

I mean, yeah. These series have become the most important releases on Netflix worldwide, not just here in the US. I am sure this one will also be one of the most-watched of 2027, or whenever it releases.

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