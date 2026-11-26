Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: jennifer lopez, The JLo Show

The JLo Show Preview: Spend Thanksgiving Night with Jennifer Lopez

Kicking off TONIGHT at 8 pm on CBS and Paramount+, here's our preview/viewing guide for Jennifer Lopez's The JLo Show: Live in Las Vegas.

Article Summary The JLo Show: Live in Las Vegas premieres tonight at 8 pm ET on CBS and Paramount+, with an extended cut on Paramount+.

Jennifer Lopez’s concert film traces her Bronx-to-global-icon journey with a full orchestra, vocal ensemble, and 16 dancers.

The JLo Show unfolds in four acts, mixing JLo hits like “Waiting for Tonight” and “On the Floor” with personal storytelling.

The JLo Show captures the final performance from Jennifer Lopez’s 2025-2026 Caesars Palace residency after 12 sold-out shows.

CBS and Paramount+ are giving families a chance to spend Thanksgiving night with singer and actress Jennifer Lopez. With the concert film kicking off tonight at 8 pm ET on the network and the streaming service (and an extended version available exclusively on Paramount+), we've got a rundown of everything you need to know about The JLo Show: Live in Las Vegas. Along with the official trailer above, we have a rundown of what you can expect, a full image gallery, and more – here's a look!

What Is "The JLO Show: Live in Las Vegas" All About? Tracing her journey from the Bronx to global icon, Jennifer Lopez delivers an intimate yet spectacular production that's backed by a full orchestra, vocal ensemble, and 16 dancers. The show blends her most iconic hits with personal storytelling, featuring the artists and songs that influenced her. The result is a show that feels modern, nostalgic, and timeless.

What Can I Expect From "The JLO Show: Live in Las Vegas"? The JLo Show is set to take audiences on a journey through Jennifer Lopez's career, unfolding in four distinct acts: Act I: "I'll See You in My Dreams," Act II: "Tales from Manhattan," Act III: "Kiss Kiss, Kill Kill," and Act IV: "Shall We Dance." The production celebrates more than two decades of Jennifer Lopez's chart-topping music, with show-stopping reinterpretations of her career-defining hits including "Waiting for Tonight," "Jenny from the Block," "Love Don't Cost a Thing," "Get Right," "On the Floor," and "Let's Get Loud," alongside contemporary pop favorites, beloved Broadway standards, and special nods to legendary Las Vegas entertainers, showcasing Lopez's range, artistry, and unmistakable star power.

What's the Deal with "The JLO Show: Live in Las Vegas"? Jennifer Lopez launched her acclaimed The JLO Show: Live in Las Vegas limited residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during the New Year's Eve week of 2025. The JLO Show: Live in Las Vegas played 12 sold-out performances, drawing fans from around the world and cementing the production as one of the season's standout residencies. Lopez closed the live run on March 28th, and the final performance is premiering tonight on CBS and Paramount+. The JLo Show is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

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