Posted in: Hulu, TV | Tagged: The Kid Detective

The Kid Detective: Adam Brody Film Set for Hulu Series Adaptation

Hulu is developing the Adam Brody-starring film The Kid Detective into a series adaptation, with Evan Morgan set to executive produce.

Article Summary Hulu is developing The Kid Detective into a new TV series, expanding the 2020 cult-favorite mystery film.

The Kid Detective writer-director Evan Morgan will executive produce, with Alex Berger writing the adaptation.

Rachel Kaplan, Jonathan Bronfman, and Will Woods are also attached, bringing key Kid Detective producers aboard.

No cast is attached yet, but Hulu’s Kid Detective series may rework the film rather than retell it beat for beat.

Hulu is looking to adapt another film into a TV series, as it appears they'll be developing one based on the 2020 Canadian film The Kid Detective. According to a report from Variety, the original film's writer and director, Evan Morgan, is attached as an executive producer on the series, with Alex Berger tapped to write this version and also serve as an executive producer. Speaking of producers, Rachel Kaplan of Abescon Entertainment is apparently on board to executive-produce as well, along with Jonathan Bronfman and Will Woods, who both produced the film and are serving as producers for this project.

Turning The Kid Detective Into a TV Series

At the moment, Adam Brody, who starred in the film, is not attached as of this writing, nor does it appear that any of the original cast will be involved. But that could always change down the line when they get into making the film. In case you haven't seen the original, Brody plays a former kid detective who finds himself as a washed-up adult after failing to solve the disappearance of his friend at the age of 12. Years later, a teenager named Caroline (Sophie Nélisse) comes to him and asks for his help to solve the murder of her boyfriend.

The film hit the festival circuit, eventually being released in late 2020 and earning a pretty decent following. Ironically, you can stream the film on Netflix as of this writing. If this follows the pattern of many adaptations Hulu has done in the past, it probably won't be a beat-for-beat retelling of the original but will likely take elements of the source material and turn them into a 13-part series. We won't know for sure until we hear when production starts and who they've cast, so for now we just have to wait and see what happens.

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