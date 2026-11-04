Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Druski, snl

The Last Ever SNL?!? Druski Has Some Weekend Plans Ahead (Promos)

NBC's Saturday Night Live host Druski shares with SNL star Marcello Hernandez why this weekend might be the last ever show in a new promo.

Article Summary SNL drops Wednesday promos for Druski’s hosting debut, with The Strokes set as this week’s musical guest.

Druski and Marcello Hernandez bond in the new SNL promo before Druski hints this weekend could be the last ever show.

The latest SNL teaser ends with Marcello questioning Druski’s suit, leading to a court-related punchline.

The post also recaps last week’s SNL cold open, featuring Trump, Nicki Minaj, David S. Pumpkins, and Tom Hanks.

After a strong return show last week, NBC's Saturday Night Live is back this week with host Druski and musical guest The Strokes – meaning it's time for the Wednesday promos. Joined by SNL star Marcello Hernandez, the two share a cultural bonding moment before Druski opens up about his childhood "dreams." Following that, Druski clues in Hernandez on why this could be the last SNL – and Hernandez looks concerned. Finally, Hernandez is curious about Druski sporting a suit. It turns out it was for something court-related – and maybe Hernandez shouldn't worry about it…

SNL Cold Open: Donald Trump, Nicki Minaj, David S. Pumpkins & More

NBC's Saturday Night Live kicked off the first of three new shows last weekend, with host Inde Navarrette (Obsession) and musical guest Gracie Abrams. While the biggest headline for us heading into the show was whether this Halloween edition could be a restart to a Season 52 that got off to a shaky start, we were also hoping to see another SNL/SNL UK crossover. Before SNL UK headed into its midseason break, SNL star James Austin Johnson brought Donald Trump across the ocean for a surprise appearance during their cold open. One of the biggest clues was George Fouracres, who co-starred with Johnson in the SNL UK cold open as UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham, appeared as a guest on NBC's Late Night with Seth Meyers – which is housed in New York City. Unfortunately, we didn't get a Fouracres appearance – but the opening did not disappoint.

We started things off with a couple on the "Tombs of Doom" ride (Jeremy Culhane and Grace Reiter), with Kenan Thompson as their haunted tour guide. Sarah Sherman showed up as Lizzie Borden… and then Tom Hanks returned as David S. Pumpkins (with Bobby Moynihan) – before Johnson's Trump interrupts and spoils the sketch. Trump draws some similarities between himself and Pumpkins – especially the "orange" thing – before complimenting Hanks on his "great ass" (owning up to possibly being gay). Thompson took his advantage to leave the set, but Trump was too busy introducing Saidah Belo-Osagie's Nicki Minaj – who has an ass Trump wishes was on a man. Veronika Slowikowska ended the sketch when Trump gave Katie Zacharia (Slowikowska) a chance to do the famous sign-off… which she royally screwed up.

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