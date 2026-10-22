Posted in: HBO, TV | Tagged: the last of us

The Last of Us: Gabriel Luna Teases S03, Credits Ramsey's Leadership

Gabriel Luna (The Terminal List) teases what's to come with The Last of Us Season 3 and credits Bella Ramsey's leadership on the set.

Article Summary Gabriel Luna teases The Last of Us Season 3, confirming filming is underway and major perspective shifts are ahead.

Luna praises Bella Ramsey as The Last of Us set’s “general,” highlighting their leadership as the story evolves.

The Last of Us Season 3 is expected to pivot toward Abby’s story, echoing key events from Part II of the game.

Tommy’s role grows after Joel’s death, while Season 3 sets up Abby’s arc and another collision with Ellie.

Gabriel Luna has a tall task ahead as part of the ensemble of The Last of Us season three, as Tommy, the last surviving Miller brother, after Pedro Pascal's Joel was murdered at the hands of Abby (Kaitlyn Dever) early in season two as revenge for killing her father, the doctor who was going to perform deadly brain surgery on Ellie (Bella Ramsey) as the potential key to rid the world of the cordyceps plague due to her immunity at the end of season one before Joel shot up the Salt Lake City Hospital to save her. Just as season two of the Craig Mazin-created series was about Ellie's hunt for Abby, season three will shift more towards Abby's story to continue paralleling Naughty Dog's The Last of Us Part II. At The Terminal List season two premiere, Luna spoke with Variety to provide an update on where they are filming season three and how the Game of Thrones star has now taken charge on set.

The Last of Us Star Gabriel Luna on How Bella Ramsey is Now the "General" on Set, Going Where They Go, and Nods to Game Fans

"I go where Bella walks. I love them so much. They're one of the world's greatest actors," Luna said of his co-star, who's taken more of a back seat as the story shifts more from Abby's perspective before and after her revenge on Joel. When it comes to where season three will go, Luna adds, "This season has been very interesting in the way that a lot of different perspectives shift. Without saying too much, I think folks who were playing the game are aware of that aspect. I just can't wait for people to see it. We're shooting it right now."

Luna's Tommy went from being a survivor during the initial outbreak to leader of a colony in Jackson, Wyoming alongside his wife, Maria (Rutina Wesley). Season one followed the events of The Last of Us: Part I, the 2013 PlayStation hit from Naughty Dog and founder Neil Druckmann, who served as co-creator of the HBO series, but stepped out creatively for the show's third and season, set for release in 2027. Season two focused on Ellie's portion of Part II on her revenge quest, killing Abby's associates, while season three will focus on Abby's background and friends who organized her revenge on Joel before, presumably, their paths cross again if the trajectory from the 2020 game is followed. Druckmann hasn't released any plans for a Part III for the PlayStation franchise.

Much of the voice talent from the games played original roles in the Mazin series, including Troy Baker (Joel), who played James, the right-hand man to David (Scott Shepherd), and Ashley Johnson (Ellie), who played Ellie's pregnant mother, Anna Williams. Merle Dandridge reprised her role as Firefly leader, Marlene, for season one. Laura Bailey, who voiced Abby for Part II, made a cameo as a nurse at the Salt Lake City hospital presiding over Ellie's surgery, who was spared from Joel's rampage; and for season three, will play a Seraphite leader. Jeffrey Wright, who reprised his role as Isaac Dixon from Part II in season two, will return for the third season.

Gabriel Luna says Bella Ramsey is now "the general" on set of "The Last of Us" Season 3 following Pedro Pascal's departure: "I go where Bella walks. I love them so much. They're one of the world's greatest actors." Teasing Season 3, Luna adds: "This season has been very… pic.twitter.com/UM8AlEjmNj — Variety (@Variety) October 21, 2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!