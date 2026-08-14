Posted in: HBO, TV | Tagged: the last of us

The Last of Us: Matthew McConaughey Felt Joel Role "Wasn't for Me"

Serious offer or not, Matthew McConaughey said playing Joel Miller in The Last of Us "wasn't for me at the time" and explained why.

Article Summary Matthew McConaughey says The Last of Us role of Joel Miller wasn’t for him, despite interest in the HBO series.

McConaughey explained he was focused on writing and leadership, not acting, when The Last of Us came calling.

He also weighed the long-term commitment of a hit TV role, questioning years of work if The Last of Us succeeded.

Craig Mazin later downplayed the offer, saying The Last of Us with Pedro Pascal is the version he’s glad got made.

It's hard to imagine anyone else in the role of Joel Miller in The Last of Us than Pedro Pascal, who landed the HBO series lead amidst his TV surge that also includes starring in the Disney+ flagship series The Mandalorian. The post-apocalyptic series could have starred Matthew McConaughey, who came fresh from his run in season one of True Detective opposite Woody Harrelson. Speaking with Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast, The Lost Bus star and Oscar winner opened up about why he turned down the role for the Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann-created series, based on the Sony and Naughty Dog video game franchise of the same name.

The Last of Us: Why Matthew McConaughey Turned Down the HBO Series Adapt

"I wasn't really acting at that point," McConaughey said while promoting his thriller The Rivals of Amziah King. "That was when I was doing more writing and looking at leadership roles in life. It was really good. I was excited. Correct me if I'm wrong, I'm not a huge TV watcher, we pulled off a real coup with 'True Detective' at a time when series were not something that actors like myself or Woody Harrelson would hop over and go do. That one succeeded in a real royal fashion. 'Last of Us' was really good, but it wasn't for me at the time."

The Dallas Buyers Club also wasn't sure about fully committing, should it be a success. "I don't know what would have been for me at the time," he said. "The first thing I came across was 'Rivals.' This was extremely particular. It's one movie. A series, you do have to consider if you want this to succeed; this is something you'll be doing for years and years and years. Do I want that to be the case in success?" What McConaughey might not be aware of is that Pascal's Joel was only largely involved in the first season of the series since his character dies in the second episode of the following season, with the character only returning for one flashback episode with Ellie (Bella Ramsey), dedicating the rest of the season to take down his murderers Kill Bill style. Season one followed Joel and Ellie as they ventured west, as he's tasked to escort her to a hospital since she might be tied to a potential cure, as she's immune. Upon learning the devastating truth that it could mean her life, he murders the presiding staff in the operating room and the militia to rescue her while keeping the truth from Ellie afterward.

Mazin, who appeared in a 2023 episode, told Horowitz, "I can't say that it was serious. It was more of just like, 'Hey, here's something we can talk about'… It's one of those things where I'm sure there's an alternate universe where it's a different guy," he said. "Look, Matthew McConaughey is an amazing actor. I'm sure it would've been great, but it would've been different, and I like the one that we made." Season three of The Last of Us is underway, with Kaitlyn Dever's Abby taking front and center as the primary focus, which will be an adaptation of her story from the 2020 game The Last of Us Part II.

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